Who Won the Bengals Game? Final Score Against the Commanders

The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a losing streak since the start of the 2024 NFL season. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the team is ranked 18th out of the 32 NFL teams, according to ESPN. In week one, the Bengals faced the New England Patriots, losing 10-16. In week two, they narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 25-26.

Although the season is only three weeks in, the Bengals have many games ahead. As they enter week four of the regular season, the team is set to face an opponent from the NFC South division. HollywoodLife has gathered details on the team’s most recent game during Monday Night Football on September 23.

Who Did the Bengals Play Against?

The Bengals faced the Washington Commanders on Monday night. Quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Chase Brown, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were the game leaders, according to ESPN. Burrow recorded 324 passing yards, Brown earned 62 rushing yards, and Chase totaled 118 receiving yards. These three players outperformed the Commanders’ top performers: Jayden Daniels, who had 254 passing yards and 39 rushing yards, and Terry McLaurin, with 100 receiving yards.

Who Won the Bengals Game?

The Washington Commanders won the Monday Night Football game, handing the Bengals their third consecutive loss, 38-33, according to the outlet.

After the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expressed his frustration in a postgame interview posted on the team’s website: “Frustrating. We didn’t envision ourselves in this spot, but here we are. We’ve got to own it. We have to take accountability in all areas. I knew that that was going to be a difficult football team (to beat). I saw what they did last week on offense — they scored on every possession last week (and) they scored on every possession this week. I knew that was a dangerous team, and they were ready for us, and they made more plays than we did today.”

When Is the Next Bengals Game?

The next Cincinnati Bengals game is scheduled for Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 p.m. EST, when they will play against the Carolina Panthers.