Who Won ‘Survivor’ 2025? Meet Season 49 Winner Savannah Louie

Season 49 of CBS’ hit reality competition TV series Survivor ended with one winner: Savannah Louie. The journalist-turned-marketing strategist was crowned the champion of the 2025 season after she proved to be a dominating force and got the most votes from the final tribunal council.

“I didn’t come out here to tie any records. I didn’t come out here to make Survivor history in that way. I came out here to be the winner,” Savannah said earlier in the show.

Who Were the Finalists on Survivor Season 49?

The finalists of the 49th season of Survivor were first-place contestant Savannah, runner-up Sophi Balerdi, from Miami, runner-up Sage Ahrens-Nichols, from Roxboro, North Carolina, fourth-place contestant Rizo Velovic, from Yonkers, New York, and fifth-place contestant Kristina Mills from Houston, Texas.

Savannah Louie Is From Walnut Creek, California

Savannah hails from the small city of Walnut Creek, California.

Savannah Louie Is a Former Journalist

TV wasn’t a brand-new world for Savannah, though reality TV is a different realm. She is a former journalist who worked for KSDK in St. Louis, Missouri, WANF in Atlanta, Georgia, and KENS in San Antonio, Texas, according to USA Today.

Savannah chose to leave her job as a journalist in late 2024, as seen on her Instagram. That September, she said she was ending her career as a reporter.

“As I wrap and reflect on my time in TV news, I owe so many of you a thank you,” Savannah captioned her Instagram post at the time at ANF (Atlanta News First). “Working as a journalist has been more fulfilling than I ever dared to dream, and I am grateful for so many of you and your support. A special thank you to those of you who have trusted me to share your personal stories, along with my family and friends for their encouragement on the hardest days, and a number of former colleagues for inspiring ME over the years.”

Savannah then explained why she pursued journalism in the first place, noting that she was “fueled by an intention to make the world a better place.”

“We can’t foster change in our community without being aware of WHAT is going on in our community,” Savannah added in her caption. “I thought that if I could just tell one good story, help one person, or inspire an ounce of progress, I might leave a net positive on the world. Ten years and thousands of stories later, I like to think I’ve fulfilled that purpose.”