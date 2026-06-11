Who Won Game 4 of the NBA Finals — NY Knicks or San Antonio Spurs?

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The 2026 NBA Finals have delivered courtside drama as the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. After New York captured the first two games of the series, San Antonio responded with a major victory in game 3. The Finals have featured standout performances from stars on both sides, including Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns for New York and Victor Wembanyama for San Antonio.

With the series shifting to Madison Square Garden for games 3 and 4, the atmosphere in the Big Apple has been electric. The Knicks are seeking their first NBA championship since 1973, while the Spurs are looking to add another title to a franchise that has already won five championships. Through the first three games, every matchup has been competitive.

Find out who won game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10, here.

How Many Games Do You Need to Win the NBA Finals?

The best of seven wins the NBA Finals. That means a team must win four games to ensure the championship. If one team reaches four victories before the other, the series immediately ends.

The current Finals follow the standard 2-2-1-1-1 format. The team with home-court advantage hosts games 1, 2, 5 and 7, while the other team hosts games 3, 4 and 6. Since neither the Knicks nor the Spurs had swept the first four games, the series is guaranteed to go beyond game 4.

Historically, teams that take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals have enjoyed a generous advantage, but the Spurs proved in game 3 that they are capable of extending the series and keeping their championship hopes alive.

Who Is Winning the NBA Finals So Far?

Entering game 4, the Knicks were leading the NBA Finals by 2-1.

New York opened the series with a 105-95 victory in game 1 before narrowly escaping with a 105-104 win in game 2. Those victories gave the Knicks a commanding early advantage as the series moved to New York.

However, San Antonio bounced back in game 3 with a 115-111 victory at Madison Square Garden. Wembanyama delivered one of the best performances of the Finals, finishing with 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Stephon Castle added 23 points as the Spurs handed the Knicks their first loss of the series.

Days later, the Spurs and the Knicks battled for the game 4 victory, and it looked like San Antonio would easily take the win after leading the game by nearly 30 points. However, New York caught up in the fourth quarter.

Who Won Game 4 of the NBA Finals?

The winners of game 4 were the Knicks. New York surprised everyone by taking the lead in the final seconds, ending with a score of 107 to 106.