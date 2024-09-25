Who Won ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2024? Meet Richard Goodall

Image Credit: FilmMagic

America was captivated by a wide range of talents during America’s Got Talent season 19. From dancers to singers and other impressive acts, the competition was fierce, but a winner has finally been crowned, taking home the $1 million prize. The finale, filled with confetti and the roar of the audience, featured special performances by Simone Biles, Michael Bublé, Steve Aoki, and others.

Judge Heidi Klum expressed her excitement on Instagram, writing, “I knew from the first moment I saw you that you were destined to be a star… So so so proud of you my Golden Buzzer. Watching America fall in love with you like I did was the highlight of my season and I can’t wait to watch you continue to shine.”

To find out who won America’s Got Talent, keep reading.

Who Won America’s Got Talent?

The season 19 winner was Richard Goodall. In a post-win interview with Deadline, he shared, “I went into every single portion of the show with no expectations.” He added, “I’ve just gone out there and left it all out on the stage. I sang a song and whatever happens, happens. I’ve just went out there, every single time, and had fun and soaked in everything that I’ve been taught here on the show.”

With his wife’s support throughout the process, Goodall shared with the outlet that he plans to use the prize money to look into “a nice little house and be able to retire, maybe retire in style and see what other opportunities are on the horizon.”

In the finale, he performed alongside Journey, singing “Don’t Stop Believin’,” the same song he auditioned with, which earned him the Golden Buzzer from Heidi.

Who Is Richard Goodall?

As mentioned on the show, Richard Goodall is a 55-year-old janitor from Indianapolis. He is married to his wife, Angie.

Who Were the AGT Season 19 Top 5?

Following Richard Goodall in second place was Roni Sagi & Rhythm, a dog act. In third place was Sky Elements, a drone act, followed by Solange Kardinaly, a quick-change artist, in fourth. Comedian Learnmore Jonasi rounded out the top five in fifth place.