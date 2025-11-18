Who Were Alice & Ellen Kessler? All About the Kessler Twins & Their Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

German sisters Alice and Ellen Kessler, famously known as the Kessler Twins, were beloved entertainers who rose to popularity in the 1950s and ’60s. Unfortunately, the siblings chose to end their lives in November 2025 through joint assisted suicide, the German Society for Humane Dying confirmed after news of their deaths broke.

“They had been considering this option for some time,” the organization said in a statement in English, according to NBC News.

Below, learn more about the late Kessler Twins, their start in entertainment and their careers.

Who Were the Kessler Twins?

The Kessler Twins were known for their singing and dancing talent. They were born on August 20, 1936, in Germany and trained as ballet dancers until their family moved from East Germany to West Germany. Upon commencing their performance careers, Alice and Ellen became a global fan-favorite act.

By the early 1960s, the sisters were living in Italy and appeared on the cover of the Italian edition of Playboy. In America, Alice and Ellen received generous attention as well and appeared on programs such as The Ed Sullivan Show to showcase their talent.

What Was the Kessler Twins’ Cause of Death?

Alice and Ellen died by joint assisted suicide, the German Society for Humane Dying confirmed in a statement in English.

“They had been considering this option for some time. They had been members of the organization for over a year,” the society said. “A lawyer and a doctor conducted preliminary discussions with them.”

The organization elaborated that those who opt for assisted suicide in Germany “must be absolutely clear-headed, meaning free and responsible. The decision must be thoughtful and consistent, meaning made over a long period of time and not impulsive.”

How Old Were Alice & Ellen Kessler When They Died?

Alice and Ellen were both 89 years old when they died.

What Is Joint Assisted Suicide?

Assisted suicide is when a person takes medical action to end their life. The practice is strictly prohibited in certain countries and states in the United States. The process involves a physician administering a lethal dose of drugs to the person who chooses their death.

Where Is Assisted Suicide Legal?

Assisted suicide is legal in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Australia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and certain parts of the U.S, including California, Hawaii, Maine, New Mexico and Vermont.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).