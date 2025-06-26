Who Was Tanner Martin? About the Utah Dad and His Family Before His Death

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images

Tanner Martin’s story touched millions. The Utah dad and content creator spent five years battling colon cancer, sharing his journey with raw honesty and heart. He passed away on June 25, 2025, just 41 days after welcoming his first child on May 15. Hours after his death, a posthumous video he recorded was shared on social media, delivering a final, moving message to his followers. As tributes continue to pour in, many are remembering not just his bravery but the deep love he had for his wife, Shay, and their newborn daughter.

Here’s a look at his life, his family, and the legacy he leaves behind below.

Who Was Tanner Martin?

Tanner was a Utah-based content creator and electrician known for documenting his five-year battle with colon cancer on social media. His candid posts about illness, fatherhood, and mortality resonated with millions.

Tanner Martin’s Cancer Battle

Tanner was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2020 at just 25 years old. Despite numerous treatments, the disease became terminal. He continued sharing honest updates with his followers, including hospital visits, emotional moments with family, and reflections on life. His final video, released posthumously on social media, expressed gratitude and a final wish for his loved ones.

“Hey, it’s me, Tanner. If you’re watching this, I am dead,” he said in the opening. “I had a heck of a life. I decided to make this video announcing my death because I saw someone did that, like, a year or so ago, and I think it’s a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out.”

Who Is Tanner Martin’s Wife, Shay?

Shay Martin was Tanner’s high school sweetheart and wife. The couple married in 2019 and faced Tanner’s cancer diagnosis just months later. Shay stood by him through every stage of his illness and IVF journey.

Tanner Martin’s Daughter

Shay gave birth to their daughter AmyLou on May 15, 2025, just 41 days before Tanner’s passing.

Days earlier, on May 10, Tanner shared a video update on Instagram, reflecting on his health and the anticipation of his child’s arrival. “The chemo makes me really hoarse, so I sound like a different me,” he said. “But I’m doing okay, just tired. Guess what’s happening. Guess who arrives in six days.” AmyLou was due on May 17 but arrived two days early.

A GoFundMe launched for Shay and AmyLou has since raised over $540,000. The fundraiser, which Tanner helped plan before his death, aims to provide long-term financial stability for his family.