Who Was Sam Rivers? All About the Late Limp Bizkit Bassist

Image Credit: Redferns via Getty Images

Sam Rivers, the founding bassist of the iconic nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, has died at the age of 48. The band announced his passing on October 18, 2025, calling him “our brother. our bandmate. our heartbeat.”

“In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers,” Limp Bizkit’s Instagram tribute to Rivers began. “Today, we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced.”

From helping shape the sound of hits like Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water to his inspiring comeback after a liver transplant, Rivers’ life was marked by musical triumphs and personal battles. Learn more about his journey, his health struggles, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Who Was Sam Rivers?

Rivers was born on September 2, 1977, in Jacksonville, Florida, and was a founding member and bassist of Limp Bizkit. He helped form the band in 1994 alongside frontman Fred Durst and drummer John Otto, and played a central role in shaping their signature nu-metal sound.

The band rose to global fame with albums such as Significant Other (1999) and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water (2000). Rivers was described by his bandmates as “the heartbeat” of the group and “pure magic.”

Did Sam Rivers Have Health Issues?

Yes — Sam publicly disclosed significant health challenges. In 2020, he revealed that he had developed serious liver disease due to excessive drinking, which led him to step away from Limp Bizkit in 2015. He later underwent a liver transplant (cited as 2017) and made a comeback to the band in 2018.

What Was Sam Rivers’ Cause of Death?

As of now, his band has not disclosed an official cause of death. Given his prior health history — liver disease and a transplant — the public and media are looking to see whether further details will be released by his family or band in the coming days.