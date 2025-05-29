Who Was Rick Derringer? 5 Things About the ‘Hang on Sloopy’ Singer Who Died

Image Credit: Redferns

Rick Derringer, the rock guitarist and singer best known for the 1965 chart-topping hit “Hang On Sloopy,” died on May 26, 2025, at the age of 77 in Ormond Beach, Florida. His death was confirmed by his caregiver and friend, Tony Wilson, who shared that Derringer passed away peacefully with his wife, Jenda Derringer, by his side. The musician had been dealing with health complications following a triple bypass surgery earlier in the year.

Here’s a closer look at his life, career, and legacy below.

He Rose to Fame at 17 with “Hang On Sloopy”

Born Richard Dean Zehringer in Celina, Ohio, Derringer achieved national fame at just 17 years old as the frontman of The McCoys. Their rendition of “Hang On Sloopy” soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965, overtaking The Beatles’ “Yesterday.” The song remains an enduring anthem, particularly in Ohio, where it was designated the state’s official rock song in 1985.

He Had a Successful Solo Career

In 1973, Derringer released his debut solo album, All American Boy, featuring the hit “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.” The song reached No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a staple of classic rock radio. Its popularity endured, with appearances in films like Dazed and Confused and the Netflix series Stranger Things.

He Collaborated with Numerous Music Legends

Throughout his career, Derringer worked with a wide array of artists across genres. He played guitar on albums by Steely Dan, Bonnie Tyler, and Barbra Streisand, among others. He also toured with Ringo Starr‘s All-Starr Band and contributed to Cyndi Lauper‘s albums and tours.

He Produced for “Weird Al” Yankovic and Composed “Real American”

Derringer produced several albums for “Weird Al” Yankovic, including the Grammy-winning parody “Eat It,” a spoof of Michael Jackson‘s “Beat It.” He also co-wrote and performed “Real American,” which became the entrance theme for wrestler Hulk Hogan and was later used by various political figures during campaigns.

He Embraced Christian Themes Later in Life

In his later years, Derringer experienced a spiritual awakening that influenced his music. He began incorporating Christian themes into his performances, reworking some of his earlier songs to reflect his faith. In a 2023 interview with Jazz Weekly, he described himself as a “double agent for the Lord, working behind enemy lines.”