Who Was Pierre Robert? All About the 93.3 WMMR Radio Host Who Died

Pierre Robert was a legendary fan-favorite radio personality whose career with 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia became one of the city’s most iconic stories. Born and raised in Northern California, Pierre began his broadcast path in San Francisco before making his cross-country move to Pennsylvania in 1981, where he landed his long-term deal with the station. Unfortunately, Pierre died in October 2025 at the age of 70.

Beasley Media Group, the parent company of WMMR, shared a statement confirming the news of Pierre’s death, calling him the “heart and soul” of the station.

“Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices,” Caroline Beasley, CEO of BMG, said. “He will be greatly missed.”

While his exact cause of death is still unclear, we’ve compiled everything we know about Pierre’s life and career below.

Pierre Robert Was From California

Though he was best known as Philadelphia’s fan-favorite radio host, Pierre was actually from California. Born in the town of Truckee, the West Coast native drove across the country to Pennsylvania while driving a friend. The rest is history, as he eventually became the on-air host of WMMR-FM in 1981.

What began as a temporary opportunity turned into a lifelong home for Pierre. He began by working odd jobs around the station before earning his spot on the airwaves, where his humor and voice established a long-lasting and unbreakable bond with listeners. His signature statement, “Greetings, citizens!” became a daily anthem for generations of radio fans before he died in 2025.

Pierre Started at a San Francisco Radio Station

As a California native, Pierre got his start in radio at a San Francisco station. He worked for 94.9 KSAN-FM, which was one of the country’s first progressive rock stations until it changed its tone into an Urban Country format. Pierre temporarily switched his on-air name to Will Robertson at 94.9.

Pierre Robert Was Found Dead at Home in 2025

The details of Pierre’s death are still unclear, but he was found dead at home on October 29, 2025. He was 70 years old.