Who Was Johnny Wactor? 5 Things About the Actor Who Was Fatally Shot

Johnny Wactor‘s acting career reached new heights in both film and television roles until he was killed on May 25, 2024. The late 37-year-old died from a fatal gunshot wound in downtown Los Angeles. Many have spoken out about Wactor’s untimely death.

Learn more about Wactor, his life and career below.

Johnny Was Previously Engaged

After reports of Wactor’s death surfaced, his ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell spoke out in an emotional TikTok video, telling the perpetrator who shot Wactor, “I’m sorry, but you shot the wrong guy.” She then discussed how Wactor’s murderer was allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car.

“I know the job market’s hard, but we’re all in it together,” she went on. “You don’t have to steal — especially take a life over it. … Human life is disregarded too easy.”

Tessa also asked her social media followers to “make changes as a community” and “support each other” while concluding, “Maybe that’s what Johnny’s gift is for us, maybe he’s gifting that to all of us.”

He Was From South Carolina

Wactor was raised in Summerville, South Carolina, and attended the College of Charleston.

Johnny Was Known for His ‘General Hospital’ Role

The late actor got his start in various short films from 2010 through 2022. Additionally, he starred in multiple TV shows, including Hollywood Girl, Siberia and Westworld. His most famous role, however, was in General Hospital in the role of Brando Corbin.

He Died After Trying to Stop Thieves

On May 25, 2024, Wactor encountered three men trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car at around 3:00 a.m near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street in L.A. Upon attempting to stop them from stealing the car part, one of them shot Wactor, and he died by the time he was taken to a nearby hospital.

While speaking to Daily Mail, Wactor’s brother, Grant, informed the outlet that he initially thought his car was being towed.

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” he explained. “[Johnny] came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’ And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.”

Johnny Worked in Different Jobs

According to The Los Angeles Times, Wactor was temporarily working as a bartender to support himself in between acting gigs.