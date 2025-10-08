Who Was Joan Kennedy? 5 Things to Know About Ted Kennedy’s First Wife

Image Credit: Getty Images

Joan Bennett Kennedy, best known as the former wife of late Senator Ted Kennedy, died in October 2025. She was 89. The late musician and advocate lived a life away from the spotlight following her and Ted’s divorce in the ’80s. However, as a former member of the extensive Kennedy family, she remains a recognizable name.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Joan, her marriage to Ted and her life.

Joan & Ted Kennedy Didn’t Separate Until After His Campaign

Joan and Ted separated in 1978 but didn’t legally split until 1981. They finalized their divorce in 1983.

The former couple’s marriage was plagued by Ted’s extramarital affairs and Joan’s drinking struggles, which resulted from living a life under a microscope.

My aunt, Joan Kennedy, mom to my cousins, Teddy and Patrick Kennedy, passed away this morning. Not only was she a mom, but she was a grandmother too. She was an accomplished pianist, an arts advocate, and a beautiful soul. She valiantly shared her struggle with addiction so that… pic.twitter.com/mQigdGStSb — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 8, 2025

Joan Kennedy Struggled With Alcoholism

Joan was an open book about her drinking habits. After she and Ted separated in 1978, she spoke with People about her struggle with alcoholism.

“At times, I drank to feel less inhibited, to relax at parties,” she told the publication at the time. “Other times, I drank to block out unhappiness, to drown my sorrows.”

One year later, Joan opened up about the 12-step Alcoholics Anonymous program. “Staying sober is difficult,” she admitted to the outlet in 1979. “But I’m sober today, and that’s all that matters. I’m working on my recovery a day at a time.”

Two of Joan’s Children Had Cancer

Joan and Ted shared three children together: Kara, Ted Jr. and Patrick Kennedy. Ted Jr. had bone cancer when he was a child and had a portion of his leg removed to combat the illness. Kara was diagnosed with lung cancer in the early 2000s and died of a heart attack in September 2011 when she was 51.

Joan Was a Pianist & Author

Though she was thrust into the world of politics from her marriage to Ted, Joan was an accomplished pianist and classical music expert. She published The Joy of Classical Music: A Guide for You and Your Family and taught music to children.

Joan Never Remarried After Divorcing Ted Kennedy

After her split from Ted, Joan did not remarry, and she attended his funeral in 2009. The late senator died of a Brian tumor in August of that year.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).