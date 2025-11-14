Who Was Jim Avila? All About the Journalist Who Died at at 70

Image Credit: Jim Avila/X

Jim Avila, a respected and longtime broadcast journalist, is being remembered with an outpouring of tributes following his death at 70. Colleagues across ABC News, NBC, and local stations praised Avila as a “fearless reporter,” a “deeply kind friend,” and a journalist whose steady, thoughtful storytelling shaped coverage of some of the nation’s most defining moments. Over a decades-long career, he reported on major criminal trials, immigration issues, national politics, and served as ABC’s White House correspondent — leaving behind a body of work admired throughout the industry.

Below, learn more about Jim Avila’s life, career, family, and the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Who Was Jim Avila?

Avila was a veteran American journalist and one of ABC News’ most trusted correspondents, known for his clear reporting and deep command of national issues. Over his decades-long career, he became a familiar face covering political developments, immigration, and breaking national stories.

One of Avila’s most notable assignments was his coverage of the O.J. Simpson criminal trial — a defining moment in modern American journalism that helped cement his reputation as a sharp, reliable reporter. He later served as ABC’s White House correspondent from 2012 to 2016, where he covered major policy shifts and global events.

Avila’s career began in 1973 at KCBS Radio before he moved into television at KNBC and eventually CBS. He later joined ABC News as a senior national correspondent, where he broke significant stories, including developments in the U.S.–Cuba diplomatic thaw.

How Did Jim Avila Die? Cause of Death

Avila died at the age of 70 in November 2025 after a prolonged illness. According to the Los Angeles Times, he experienced complications related to a kidney transplant as well as a fall, which ultimately led to his being placed in hospice care for six weeks. He passed away at his home in San Diego.

Was Jim Avila Married?

There is no reliable, widely-reported public source confirming his spouse’s name or marriage details at the time of his death. Troublingly, one Facebook post (likely inaccurate) lists a “wife of 31 years, Elizabeth Barrera-Avila,” but this is not supported by mainstream news outlets.

Jim Avila Children

Avila is survived by three children: James, Jeannette, and Evan.

His brother, reporter Jaie Avila, noted that the kidney transplant Jim received allowed him to witness one of his children’s wedding and the birth of two grandchildren.