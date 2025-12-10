Who Was Jeff Garcia? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Jimmy Neutron’ Sheen Voice Actor Who Died

Jeffrey “Jeff” Garcia, the comedian and voice actor behind Sheen Estevez in Nickelodeon’s Jimmy Neutron series, died on December 10, 2025. He was 50, and according to a report, he was suffering from multiple health complications leading up to his death.

Jeffrey Garcia Was a Stand-Up Comedian

Jeff began his entertainment career in the early 1990s as a stand-up comedian. He performed at various stand-up clubs throughout Southern California, including the famous Laugh Factory.

Throughout the early 2000s, Jeff appeared in other comedy gigs, such as the half-hour special program Comedy Central Presents in 2006, and he was a contestant in Reality Bites Back.

Jeff Garcia Voiced Sheen in Jimmy Neutron

Jeff was best known for voicing the character Sheen Estevez in Jimmy Neutron, Nickelodeon’s hit children’s animated series. He reprised the role in the spinoff The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius and Planet Sheen.

Jeff Garcia Had a Brain Aneurysm & More Health Issues

During his final months, Jeff suffered from multiple health complications, according to TMZ. He fell and hit his head earlier this year and had a brain aneurysm. Though he recovered from the incident, the outlet reported that he experienced a stroke in late 2025.

Weeks before his death, Jeff canceled some of his shows because he felt unwell, per TMZ. In November 2025, he was hospitalized with pneumonia, and he was discharged, only to return to the hospital after having difficulty breathing. In early December, his lung collapsed, according to the outlet.

Jeff Garcia Voiced Other Nickelodeon Characters

In addition to Jimmy Neutron‘s Sheen, Jeff was also the voice behind Pip the Mouse in Barnyard and its spinoff show Back at the Barnyard.

Outside of Nickelodeon, Jeff voiced characters in both Happy Feet movies, Marmaduke and the Rio films.

Jeff Garcia Is Survived by Two Children

Jeff was married to his ex-wife, Lisa Garcia, from 2002 until 2013, and they shared their children, Savannah and Joseph “Jojo” Garcia, together.

JoJo is a comedian like his late father. He posted a social media tribute to Jeff while news of his death broke in December 2025.

“With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away,” JoJo captioned his Instagram tribute. “My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself, and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had. He taught me so much and gave me advice that I live by every single day. He was a Father, Son, Uncle, Cousin, Brother, but most of all, he was my best friend.”