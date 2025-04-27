Who Was Jason Corbett? Inside the Molly Martens Case

Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is shedding light on the death of Jason Corbett, an Irish man who was killed by his second wife, Molly Martens and his father-in-law, Thomas “Tom” Martens, in what they claimed was a self-defense killing. However, Corbett’s children, Jack and Sarah, claimed they had endured abuse under Martens and that she lied. With A Deadly American Marriage premiering soon, we’ve compiled the basic details of Corbett’s death and the case against the Martenses below.

Who Was Jason Corbett?

Corbett was an Ireland native who lived in Limerick. He was a father of two children, a son named Jack and a daughter named Sarah.

Following his first wife’s death, Corbett included his sister, Tracey, and her husband, David, in his will to name them guardians of Jack and Sarah. While looking for help in raising his kids in 2008, Corbett placed a profile on an au pair agency website and hired Martens.

On August 2, 2015, Corbett was killed by Martens and her father, Tom, in what they claimed was self defense. The case gripped all of Ireland when news emerged about Corbett’s death.

What Happened to Jason Corbett’s First Wife?

Corbett’s first wife, Margaret “Mags” Fitzpatrick, died as a result of complications from an asthma attack shortly after giving birth to their second child, Sarah, in November 2006.

Who Is Molly Martens?

Martens is a Tennessee native who previously worked as an au pair for Corbett in Ireland after his first wife died. Her father, Tom, was an FBI agent for decades.

After Martens and Corbett developed a relationship, he moved to North Carolina. They eventually got married and settled down together in Lexington, North Carolina.

Martens and her father were found guilty of second-degree murder in 2017 and sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Where Are Molly & Tom Martens Now?

The Martenses’ convictions were reversed after they accepted a plea bargain to reduce the second-degree murder charges to a class D manslaughter. The two were released from prison in June 2024, and both Tom and Molly were interviewed for the Netflix documentary A Deadly American Marriage.

Jason Corbett’s Netflix Documentary Details

In the Netflix documentary A Deadly American Marriage, Corbett’s death and Martens’ investigation are explored, and producers made sure to interview both the Martenses, authorities and the Corbett children, Jack and Sarah. The doc premieres on May 9, 2025.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.