Who Was Gil Gerard? 5 Things About the ‘Buck Rogers’ Star After His Death

Gil Gerard, famous for playing the on-screen hero Buck Rogers, died on December 16, 2025. He was 82. His wife, Janet Gerard, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement written by her late husband that she shared via Facebook.

“If you are reading this, then Janet has posted it as I asked her to,” Gerard wrote in his final words. “My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years.”

Gerard concluded that his life had “been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has.” The late actor’s final words of advice to fans were, “Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”

Hollywood Life is remembering Gerard's life and career below.

Can't tell you how much I loved 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century'. Gil was one of the coolest guys in space, and watching Buck is a cherished childhood memory, Erin and Pamela also helped. "Biddy Biddy Biddy, RIP Gil.'pic.twitter.com/e2RXC3ynPj — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) December 17, 2025

Gil Gerard Was From Little Rock, Arkansas

Before moving to the big cities New York City and Los Angeles to pursue his acting career, Gerard was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Gil Gerard Started as a Cab Driver in NYC

After dropping out of college at the University of Central Arkansas, Gerard moved to New York City and worked as a cab driver to pay his bills.

In the early years of his acting career, Gerard mostly appeared in TV commercials and landed small parts in films. But finally, in the late 1970s, he was cast in his iconic role in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.

Gil Gerard Experienced Health Issues, Including Weight Fluctuations, in His Life

Throughout his life, Gerard was open about his past addictions and weight struggles. After recovering from his cocaine and alcohol abuse, he struggled to control his eating habits, which led to weight gain. In the early 2000s, he underwent mini-gastric bypass surgery.

Gil Gerard Was Married Five Times

Before finding the love of his life in fifth wife Janet, Gerard was married four times. His first marriage was to an Arkansas secretary, which lasted less than a year. He later married his second wife, a bank executive, and they were married for less than a decade.

In 1979, he married third wife Connie Sellecca, a fellow actor. The pair welcomed their son, Gilbert “Gib,” before they divorced in 1987. That year, Gerard wed his fourth wife, interior designer Bobi Leonard, and they split two years later.

Finally, Gerard moved on with Janet, and they were together for the rest of his life. She penned a tribute to her late husband after announcing his death via Facebook in December 2025.

“No matter how many years I got to spend with him, it would have ever been enough,” she wrote, adding, “Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely.”

Gil Gerard Died of Cancer

Gerard’s wife, Janet, revealed he died of a “rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer,” though she didn’t specify which kind.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).