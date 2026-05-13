Who Was Donald Gibb? 5 Things About the ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Actor Who Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Gibb, the actor best known for playing Ogre in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise and Ray Jackson in Bloodsport, died on May 12, 2026, at age 71.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald Gibb — a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor. Donald loved the Lord, his family, his friends, and his fans with all his heart,” his family wrote in a statement. “Known for his larger-than-life presence on screen and his kindness off screen, he brought joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories to countless people throughout his life and career.”

They added, “Above all else, Donald treasured his faith and the people he loved. His strength, generosity, and spirit will never be forgotten by those who had the privilege of knowing him personally and by the many fans whose lives he touched over the years. We ask for prayers and privacy for the family during this difficult time while celebrating a life well lived and a legacy that will continue on forever. Our father will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Learn more about him below.

He Played Football Before Becoming an Actor

Before finding fame in Hollywood, Gibb pursued athletics and attended the University of New Mexico on a basketball scholarship before transferring to the University of San Diego to play football.

He later earned a roster spot with the San Diego Chargers, but an automobile accident injury ended his football career and led him toward acting instead.

He Became a Cult Favorite as Ogre

Gibb rose to fame playing the loud and intimidating fraternity brother Ogre in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise. The role made him one of the most recognizable character actors of the 1980s and helped turn the comedy into a cult classic. He later reprised the role in multiple sequels.

Outside of the franchise, Gibb built a long career across television and film. He appeared in popular series including The A-Team, MacGyver, Quantum Leap, The X-Files, Cheers, and HBO’s football comedy 1st & Ten, where he played Leslie “Dr. Death” Krunchner for several seasons.

He was also widely known for playing fighter Ray Jackson opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1988 martial arts film Bloodsport.

He Was Married for More Than Four Decades

Gibb was married to Jacqueline Bauer for more than 40 years. He largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight.

He Was a Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather

In a statement following his death, Gibb’s family called him a “beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor.” An “About” page on his personal website also described him as “a devoted father to Moana, Lehua, Travis, Mykkal, and Olivia.”

He Died at Age 71 After Ongoing Health Issues

Gibb died on May 12, 2026, at age 71 after facing ongoing health complications, per TMZ.