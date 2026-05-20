Who Was Barney Frank? 5 Things to Know About the Lawmaker & Gay Rights Activist

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Barney Frank was one of the most influential political figures, known for his decades-long career in Congress and his outspoken advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights. The late former Massachusetts lawmaker was a leading voice on financial reform, civil rights and progressive politics, and the news of his death swept across the Democratic Party in May 2026.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey paid tribute to Frank by lowering the U.S. flag and state flags across all local buildings to half-staff the day after he died.

“Barney Frank was one of a kind — a giant in public life who helped change Massachusetts and America for the better,” Healey wrote in her statement. “Barney was a relentless advocate and someone who understood both the urgency and the complexity of the issues he took on … His legacy of courage, intellect, and progress will endure for generations to come.”

Here are five things to know about Frank as we remember his life, career and the legacy he built.

Barney Frank Served in the House of Representatives

Frank represented Massachusetts in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than 30 years. He served from 1981 until he retired in 2013.

Throughout his political career, Frank chaired the House Financial Services Committee and held a major role in shaping legislation during the catastrophic 2008 financial crisis.

Before serving in Congress, Frank was involved in Massachusetts politics and worked as an aide to Boston Mayor Kevin White.

Barney Frank Helped Create the Dodd-Frank Financial Reform Law

One of Frank’s biggest legislative achievements took place after the 2008 financial collapse. He helped write and pass the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was created to prevent another major financial crisis.

The law increased oversight of banks and financial institutions, created new consumer protections and established regulations in an effort to reduce risky behavior on Wall Street. Frank worked closely with former Senator Chris Dodd on the piece of legislation, which is still considered one of the most significant financial reform measures in modern U.S. history.

Barney Frank Was Married to His Husband for the Rest of His Life

Frank married his husband, Jim Ready, in 2012, becoming the first member of Congress to be in a same-sex marriage while in office.

The couple remained together for the rest of Frank’s life. Ready, who worked in equestrian sports and philanthropy, appeared alongside Frank at public events throughout their relationship.

Barney Frank Was a Leader in LGBTQ+ Rights

Throughout his career, Frank strongly advocated for LGBTQ+ equality. He supported anti-discrimination protections, same-sex marriage and efforts to repeal the controversial “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” military policy, which barred openly gay people from serving.

Barney Frank Was One of the First Openly Gay Members of Congress

Frank publicly came out as gay in 1987, which made him one of the first members of Congress to come out voluntarily.

Though Frank initially worried about how voters would respond to his sexuality, he continued winning reelection in Massachusetts by large margins.