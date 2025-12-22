Who Was James Ransone? 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘It: Chapter Two’ Actor

Image Credit: Getty Images

James Ransone built a steady career playing complicated, often troubled characters in film and television. He first broke out on The Wire and later reached a wider audience with roles in It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone, and Sinister. After his death in December 2025 at age 46, many fans have been revisiting his work and learning more about his life off screen.

James Ransone Got His Breakout Role on The Wire

Ransone rose to prominence with his role as Ziggy Sobotka on HBO’s The Wire. His performance as the troubled, emotionally volatile dockworker stood out on the critically acclaimed series and helped establish him as a compelling character actor. The role remains one of the most memorable of his career and introduced him to a wider audience.

Reflecting on the audition process in a 2015 interview, Ransone recalled leaning into his roots. “I was living in New York, but I’m from Baltimore. I grew up in Towson, in the suburbs,” he said. “When they auditioned me — it was one of the first scenes in the bar, where Ziggy takes his d*ck out — and the dialogue was so f***ing dense. I was like, ‘I have no f***ing idea what’s going on with this, but I know I can do a Baltimore accent.'”

He Starred as Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two

Ransone portrayed the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two, appearing alongside James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and Jessica Chastain.

He Also Appeared in Films Like The Black Phone and Sinister

Beyond It and The Wire, Ransone appeared in several notable horror and thriller films, including The Black Phone and Sinister. He also had roles in Generation Kill, Tangerine, and other film and television projects, often choosing gritty, character-driven stories that highlighted his range as an actor.

He Was a Husband and Father

Ransone was married to Jamie McPhee, and the couple shared two young children together. He kept his personal life largely private, rarely speaking publicly about his family. After his death, McPhee shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram honoring him as a devoted husband and father.

“I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again. You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.”

James Ransone’s Cause of Death

Ransone died in December 2025 at the age of 46. Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that he died on December 19, 2025. The medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).