Who Owns Napster? The Company’s Current Ownership

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Does Napster still exist after its 2001 falling out? Yes, and the company — which was re-branded to a music streaming service — was bought in 2025 for millions of dollars. The huge pay day for the platform came two decades after it faced legal troubles over its controversial music-sharing strategy, with co-developers Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning being accused of copyright infringement. So, who owns Napster now?

Below, go behind Napster’s ownership and learn about its history, revenue and more.

Who Invented Napster?

Parker and Fanning co-founded Napster and launched the platform in 1999. Songs shared through the platform were frequently encoded in MP3. By 2001, Napster faced legal issues over copyright infringement allegations, and it lost multiple lawsuits before filing for bankruptcy in 2002.

The Facebook-focused film The Social Network briefly mentions Parker’s financial troubles over Napster’s downfall. Actor Justin Timberlake played the role of Parker.

So Napster is still relevant…ish pic.twitter.com/AGfJUxzFhQ — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) March 25, 2025

How Much Is Napster Worth?

After filing for bankruptcy in 2002, Napster was eventually acquired by Roxio in an auction. The platform was re-branded as Napster 2.0. In 2008, Best Buy purchased Napster for more than $120 million.

In 2020, Napster was sold to MelodyVR. Two years later, it was sold again to Hivemind and Algorand.

Infinite Reality purchased Napster for $207 million in March 2025.

Who Owns Napster Now?

Infinite Reality, an e-commerce and digital media company, acquired Napster in March 2025. According to a press released from the company, Infinite Reality noted that buying Napster will help pave “a path to a brighter future for artists, fans, and the music industry at large.”

“This strategic move aligns with Infinite Reality’s vision to lead an internet industry shift from a flat 2D clickable web to a 3D conversational one — giving all creators modern tools to better engage, monetize, and measure their audiences,” John Acunto, co-Founder and CEO of Infinite Reality, said, per the press release. “I firmly believe that the artist-fan relationship is evolving, with fans craving hyper-personalized, intimate access to their favorite artists, while artists are searching for innovative ways to deepen connections with fans, and access new streams of revenue. We’re creating the ultimate music platform where artists can thrive in the next wave of digital disruption.”

Jon Vlassopulos, CEO of Napster, elaborated what Infinite Reality is planning to do with the music streaming service.

“Imagine stepping into a virtual venue to watch an exclusive show with friends, chat with your favorite artist in their own virtual hangout as they drop their new single, and be able to directly buy their exclusive digital and physical merch,” Vlassopulos said. ‘With Infinite Reality’s expertise in immersive 3D technology, we will transform Napster into a next-generation platform where fans don’t just listen on their own—they experience music in entirely new ways. This isn’t just a new chapter for Napster, it’s the beginning of a more interactive and social music experience for the next era of the internet.”