Who Killed MO3? Yella Beezy’s Alleged Connection to the Murder

MO3 died in November 2020 after being fatally shot in the middle of an interstate in Texas. The late “Outside” artist, whose real name was Melvin Abdul Noble Jr., was pursued by a gunman at the time, whom fellow hip-hop artist Yella Beezy has been accused of hiring to carry out the murder. Below, we have the details of the case so far, from who shot and killed MO3 to how Yella Beezy was allegedly involved.

Who Is Yella Beezy?

Yella Beezy (real name: Markies Deandre Conway), a hip-hop artist, was arrested in March 2025 and charged with capital murder for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill MO3.

Who Is MO3?

During a past interview with Flaunt magazine, MO3 explained the message he wanted to send through his music.

“The Black community and the Hispanic community — we deal with a lot of poverty and struggle,” he told the publication. “I’m giving a message, I’m giving hope. Me, I’ve been a rapper, but you could do whatever you want. You ain’t limited to one thing. I preach that. Whether it’s my story or the next person’s story, they’re going to feel me. They can relate.”

During that interview, MO3 was asked about fellow late rapper Pop Smoke‘s murder in February 2020, acknowledging that rappers are “targeted.”

“That’s how it’s always been. Security or no security, you’re always targeted,” MO3 said. “Your level of success makes you a target. You have people looking at you who are less fortunate, so you’re automatically a target. You’re looking at nobody, you don’t know these people, but you’re automatically a target.”

Did Yella Beezy Kill MO3?

No, Yella Beezy has not been charged with physically killing MO3, but a Dallas County grand jury indicted Conway with allegedly orchestrating MO3’s death “while remuneration was involved.” This charge reportedly implies that Yella Beezy allegedly hired a person to carry out the shooting.

Who Killed MO3?

Two men were previously indicted in connection to MO3’s murder. Kewon Dontrell White was charged with murder after being found with a 9mm pistol. The second man named Devin Maurice Brown was subsequently indicted and accused of helping coordinate the fatal shooting.

Did MO3 & Yella Beezy Have Beef?

Fans have claimed that MO3 and Yella Beezy had beef before MO3 died. It’s unclear when their alleged feud began.