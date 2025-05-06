Who Is Wifiskeleton? About the Rapper Whose Reported Cause of Death Is Unknown

Image Credit: Wifiskeleton/Instagram

Wifiskeleton, a rapper known for songs such as “Nope your too late i already died,” was found dead on May 6, 2025, according to multiple outlets, and rumors have swirled about the late guitarist’s cause of death. Though no one from Wifiskeleton’s inner circle or team has publicly commented on the news, fellow music artist Witchbox reportedly acknowledged the rumors.

“This is serious, pls don’t be disrespectful,” Witchbox wrote in the gothangelz server of a messaging app, according to The Mirror. “@everyone me and a few others were informed this morning skel [sic] died, he was found already cold when the cops and medics arrived. This is not a joke, I’m so sorry everyone.”

Wifiskeleton’s reported death comes just weeks shy of his scheduled performances in New York City and Los Angeles.

Below, learn everything we know so far about Wifisleketon and his rumored death.

Wifiskeleton Is From Atlanta

The late rapper was from Atlanta, Georgia.

Wifiskeleton Was Reportedly 21 Years Old

Wifiskeleton was 21 when he died, according to The Mirror.

Wifiskeleton’s Real Name Was Jeremiah

According to multiple outlets, Wifiskeleton’s actual name was Jeremiah.

Wifiskeleton Reportedly Died in 2025

While Wifiskeleton’s cause of death is still unclear, fans were concerned when he appeared in a livestream to share suicidal remarks one day before news broke of his reported death, according to a video obtained by The Mirror.

“Pull up and kill me, it’s the time to do it,” Wifiskeleton said in the video, the outlet reported. “If you want to get a flick with me it’s the time to do it. I’m going to overdose tonight and kill myself.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).