Vanessa Cloke: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Walking Dead’ Actress, 43, Who Was Arrested

‘The Walking Dead’s Vanessa Cloke isn’t having the happiest of holidays. The actress was recently arrested in Orange County, CA after police reportedly witnessed her strike someone. Learn more about her outburst, which was caught on video.

Vanessa Cloke was arrested and booked for misdemeanor assault and battery in Orange County, CA, according to a report by TMZ on December 24. The Walking Dead star, 43, was caught yelling on video, obtained by the outlet, while being hauled away in handcuffs at the apartment she shared with her ex-boyfriend. Vanessa can be heard going off on a tirade as her ex reportedly moved his things out of the residence after he ended their relationship. TMZ did not identify her ex-boyfriend.

Vanessa’s ex called police to the residence to keep the peace while the property was being removed from the home, according to law enforcement sources. However, during that process, Vanessa couldn’t keep her cool, as seen in the video. Law enforcement sources say cops witnessed her strike someone and as a result, was arrested. — Something she was visibly upset about, as captured in her crying mugshot, also obtained by the outlet.

It’s unclear who filmed the situation, however, TMZ identifies the camera person as a female. Vanessa can be seen running down a set of stairs outside of the apartment, where she appears to confront the person filming, pushes the camera and says, “F–king c–t.” And, that’s when things escalated. Learn more about Vanessa as she spends her holiday dealing with the aftermath of her arrest.

1. Vanessa appeared on The Walking Dead for 2 seasons. — She played Anna on a seasons 6 and 7 of the hit AMC drama. The post-apocalyptic horror television series is currently in its 10th season, with the second half of season 10 set to premiere on February 23, 2020.

2. She has been acting and dancing since childhood. — This is according to her IMDb page, which states that Vanessa did not pursue acting as a career until 2007 after living in Spain for 3 years.

3. Vanessa was reportedly married. — IMDb states that Vanessa, whose maiden name is Dimitropoulos, was married to Laythan Cloke, who she has 1 child with. HollywoodLife could not verify IMDb’s information.

4. She has a college degree. — She earned a Bachelor’s in Communications from Chapman University, according to her IMDb biography.

5. Vanessa doesn’t appear to have any social media. — Despite referencing Facebook in her arrest video, there are no verified social media accounts that appear to belong to the actress.