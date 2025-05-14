Who Is Valeria Marquez? About the Influencer Who Was Shot During Livestream

Image Credit: Valeria Marquez/ Instagram

Influencer Valeria Marquez was shot at the age of 23 in Jalisco, Mexico, during a TikTok livestream on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, according to the New York Post. A suspect has not been identified at the time of publication. Valeria sustained wounds to her chest and head, multiple outlets reported.

The State Attorney General’s Office shared, per Newsweek, “According to initial investigations, she was at her establishment when a man entered the premises and apparently fired a firearm at her, killing her.”

Amid the tragic news, learn more about who Valeria was below.

Valeria Marquez Owned a Beauty Salon

The late influencer owned a beauty lounge called Blossom. The salon’s Instagram page highlights its services, including nails, hair, and eyelash appointments.

Valeria Marquez Had a Large Social Media Following

Valeria had a substantial following on both TikTok and Instagram. On Instagram alone, she had over 100,000 followers.

Valeria Marquez Was Fatally Shot

According to multiple outlets, El Imparcial reported that a man disguised himself as someone delivering a gift before fatally shooting her. Per The Guardian, earlier in the livestream, she mentioned that someone had previously come by the salon when she was not there to drop off an “expensive gift.”

The gunman pulled up outside of the salon on May 14, 2025, and started shooting. Since Valeria was live-streaming at the moment, viewers were horrified to see her clutch her chest, indicating that she had been shot. The attacker then walked into the salon and opened another round of fire before leaving the scene.

Valeria was pronounced dead at the scene, the New York Post reported. Police are still trying to locate the gunman.