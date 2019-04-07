Uche: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Singer On ‘American Idol’

The judges cannot get enough of Uche on season 17 of ‘American Idol,’ and it’s quickly made him a frontrunner to win the entire competition!

Uche Ndubizu has been a standout contestant on American Idol from his very first audition, and judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, have praised his performances week after week. Now, the 23-year-old has a spot in the top 20, and has become a fan-favorite, as well. His powerful vocals and epic stage presence have helped put Uche at the front of the pack, and you can learn more about where he came from and what he did before coming onto American Idol here:

1. He’s a wedding singer. Before auditioning for Idol, Uche worked as the singer in a wedding band called Drywater Band. He performed cover songs with the group all over Texas at weddings and other events. The band, which began in Houston, was founded in 2004. There are actually four different variations of the group, so they’re able to match the taste of their individual clients as best as possible. With the group, Uche performed songs like “24K” and “Soul Man,” amongst dozens of others.

2. He was in a commercial with Joe Jonas. Aside from just singing, Uche has also done some work in modeling, which made him the perfect fit for the ACUVUE 1-Day Contest in 2013. He won the contest, and was selected to star in his very own commercial for the brand alongside Joe Jonas. Through the contest, he received mentorship from Joe, allowing him to release his first original song and video,

3. He’s opened for well-known stars in concert. Uche is no stranger to performing in front of a live audience, and has even opened up for Demi Lovato and B.O.B. in the past.

4. He was a dancer before he became a singer. Uche grew up in Minnesota and starting acting and dancing when he was 11-years-old. He perfected his dancing skills by visiting Nigeria over the summers and learning different techniques. After receiving feedback from a number of casting directors and agents, Uche began singing in his high school and church choir, but it wasn’t until he began performing as a solo artist that he really felt like he belonged in the industry.

5. He’s already released an EP. Uche released his debut EP, My Generation, in 2017. Of the record, he explained, “My Generation speaks of the issues I have with my own generation. I meant it to be a musical vehicle that provides fiercely honest social commentary on my generations dulled social conscious, its fascination with living a life of “excess” and the rampart drug use that powers this ever popular YOLO spirit.”