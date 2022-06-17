Tyler Sanders: 5 Things To Know About The ‘911: Lone Star’ Actor Dead At 18

Tyler Sanders, a child actor who guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star opposite Rob Lowe, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Rookie, and starred in the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City, died Thursday, June 16 at his Los Angeles residence. He was just 18 years old. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” his talent agent, Pedro Tapia, said in a statement to the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

Tyler has two new projects in post-production as of this writing: the short film Shock! and the thriller The Price We Pay, per IMDb. While he seemed to be an up-and-coming actor, he already had an Emmy nomination under his belt for his role in Just Add Magic. Aside from acting, Tyler had an impressive variety of interests. Keep on reading to learn more about the late star.

Tyler Sanders Was Super Into Fitness

On Nov. 19, 2020, a 16-year-old Tyler decided to take health and fitness seriously, and one year later, he showed off his impressive transformation. “One year ago today I decided to start taking fitness seriously. Even on days that I didn’t want to, I stuck with it. I trained hard and I ate right,” he captioned two images taken one year apart that were placed side by side. “There is a 25lbs difference in those photos.” On May 13, he showed off his biceps in a photo outside of his gym, Alphaland. “Alphaland is my new happy place,” he captioned the post.

Adventure Called Tyler Sanders

Tyler certainly didn’t mind an adrenaline rush. Shortly after his 18th birthday, he posted a video of himself sky diving and appeared to have a blast. “I JUMPED OUT OF AN AIRPLANE!!!” he enthusiastically wrote alongside the video. Tyler appeared to have a much more casual birthday celebration on his actual birthday. On his special day, he shared an image of himself smiling with some large pancakes in front of him and simply captioned the post, “18! I’m an adult!”

Tyler Sanders Was A Stand-Up Comedian

In addition to being an actor, Tyler was a comedian and performed throughout Los Angeles. In Nov. 2021, he shared a video of himself on stage at Los Angeles’ Comedy Playground, which specializes in training youth comedians. One of the jokes he made in his set talked about his fitness journey. “Some people work out to be healthy. I just work out to look good,” he frankly stated. “I can’t climb up a flight of stairs without being winded, but at least I have abs.” Although he said he gets winded when he climbs up stairs, he couldn’t have been that out of shape, as he completed a half marathon in March of that year.

Vail, Colorado Was A Special Place For Tyler Sanders And His Family

Tyler’s last post to Instagram (seen at the top of this article) came on June 12 from Vail, Colorado. He had been there with his family and previously shared a snapshot of them whitewater rafting together. Tyler and his family visited Vail in 2021, too, and he posted a carousel of scenic photos from the trip.

Tyler Sanders Was An Amateur Photographer

Tyler seemed to be a jack of all trades. Although he was known for his work in front of the camera, he also enjoyed taking snapshots from behind the camera. His Instagram page is sprinkled with pictures he took on his professional camera from a myriad of locations, from the Caribbean Islands to California to Colorado and beyond.