Trevor Strnad Dead At 41: 5 Things To Know About Black Dahlia Murder Lead Singer

In heartbreaking news for metal fans, Trevor Strnad of Black Dahlia Murder has died at the age of 41. Taking to their Instagram on Wednesday, May 11, the remaining members of the band announced the tragic death of their lead singer. “Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music,” read the statement. “He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

1. Where was Trevor from?

Trevor was born on May 3, 1981 in Waterford, Michigan, just outside of Detroit, according to Metal Achives. It was there that he formed Black Dahlia Murder along with guitarist Brian Eschbach, becoming the band’s vocalist and song writer. They released a demo album, What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse, in 2001.

2. His band released a new album every other year.

After performing throughout the Midwest, Trevor’s band eventually signed with Metal Blade Records, per Stereo Gum. Black Dahlia Murder released their first studio album in 2003 called Unhallowed. Every other year since, the band has released a new album with their most recent being 2020’s Verminous.

3. Trevor contributed writings about heavy metal as a fan.

Trevor not only contributed to the heavy metal genre as an artist, but also as a huge fan. He wrote “a column about underground death-metal bands and contributed other writing to the music blog Metal Injection,” according to Revolver Magazine.

4. He was beloved by the metal community.

The metal community took to social media immediately to mourn the tragic loss of one of their own. Mark Morton of Lamb of God tweeted, “Sending out love & light to the @bdmmetal family & everyone that loved Trevor… which is pretty much anyone that ever met him,” while fellow Midwestern metal band Saprogenous posted, “One of the most genuine and kind souls. We looked forward to future meetings and shows with you. Absolutely devastating. Don’t ever be afraid to ask for help. The world has lost one of the best men in existence today. Heartbreaking.”

5. Trevor’s cause of death wasn’t revealed.

At the time of their announcement on Trevor’s passing, the band did not reveal a cause of death. However, at the end of their statement on Instagram, the band included the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.