Tory Vagasy: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Singer Who Is A TikTok Star

The ‘AGT’ competition is heating up, and Tory Vagasy will be taking the stage during the June 29 auditions. This young singer is destined for very big things!

America’s Got Talent will be welcoming singer Tory Vagasy to the season 16 stage on June 29. This 20-year-old singer will be performing in front of the judges in hopes that this will be her big break. She’s got an amazing voice, so Tory is an audition standout to keep your eye on.

So, who is Tory Vagasy? She is an active performer on social media and has her eyes set on Broadway. Here are 5 key things you need to know about Tory.

1. Tory has gone viral on TikTok.

Tory has more than 268,000 followers on TikTok, with over 6.6 million likes. “I sing broadway in the bathroom,” her TikTok bio reads. Her TikTok video singing “Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2 with her sister has over 4.2 million views.

2. She is a big Disney fan.

Tory frequently dresses up as Disney characters for videos and pictures on her Instagram and TikTok. She cosplays as Elsa from Frozen, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Anastasia from Cinderella, and more. She dresses up as other characters outside of the Disney world, including Elphaba from Wicked.

3. She started her own video series.

Tory has gone viral on TikTok for videos that feature her singing in the bathroom. She belts out Broadway hits and popular Disney songs for her popular TikTok series.

4. This isn’t her first competition.

The singer competed in Broadway World’s Next On Stage College Competition. She sang a gorgeous rendition of “Journey to the Past” from Anastasia, as well as “Defying Gravity” from Wicked.

5. She has a major presence on social media.

In addition to her 268,000 followers on TikTok, Tory is also very active on Instagram. She has over 28,000 Instagram followers. Tory posted a video on both her Instagram and TikTok of the day she auditioned for AGT!