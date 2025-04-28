Tom Homan: Learn About Trump’s Border Czar Amid U.S. Deportations

Image Credit: Getty Images

Thomas “Tom” Homan is Donald Trump‘s right-hand man in overseeing deportations. Homan recently faced public scrutiny for the removal of a 2-year-old child to Honduras with her mother, who was deported back to the country in April 2025. During an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, Homan insisted that “due process” was maintained in this situation and that the child was not deported, but rather her mother decided to take her. The interview took place after Louisiana Federal District Court Judge Terry Doughty claimed there was a “strong suspicion that the government just deported a U.S. citizen with no meaningful process.”

Homan claimed that the child’s mother “had due process at great taxpayer expense and was ordered by an immigration judge after those hearings, so she had due process.”

“The 2-year-old went with the mom. The mom signed the paper, saying ‘I want my 2-year-old to go with me,'” Homan told CBS on April 27, 2025. “That’s a parent’s decision, it’s not a government decision.” He then noted, “We don’t deport U.S. citizens” and said that in a case like this one, “the mother chose to take the children with her.”

In addition to the toddler, her 11-year-old sister was also sent back to Honduras with their mother.

“You can decide to take that child with you, or you can decide to leave a child here with a relative or another spouse,” Homan concluded in his CBS News interview.

Below, learn more about Homan and what his role is in Trump’s administration.

Tom Homan: "We just arrested a judge…when you cross that line to impediment…you will be prosecuted, judge or not." pic.twitter.com/BcHmAg7XiL — CSPAN (@cspan) April 28, 2025

Who Is Tom Homan?

Homan is known as the “border czar” in Trump’s administration. Previously, he worked as a political commentator, law enforcement officer and acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from January 2017 to January 2018. He was appointed by former President Barack Obama to serve as ICE’s executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations in 2013.

How Old Is Tom Homan?

Homan is 63 years old as of April 2025.

What Is Tom Homan’s Job?

As Trump’s border czar, Homan’s official title is the White House executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations. A “czar” is an individual appointed by the president without needing Senate confirmation. Homan is in charge of both the southern and northern borders of the U.S.

How Many People Have Been Deported So Far?

The White House claimed that it has deported more than 100,000 undocumented immigrants from the U.S. since Trump took office on January 20, according to Newsweek.