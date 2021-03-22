Taylor Dee: 5 Things To Know About The Country Singer Who Died In Horrific Car Crash

Taylor Dee, a rising star from North Texas, sadly died after her truck reportedly hit a barrier when she missed a turn.

Country singer Taylor Dee, 33, passed away at a hospital after being involved in a car accident in Euless, TX on Mar. 14, according to E! News. The talented musician, whose real name was Taylor Dawn Carroll, was reportedly driving her 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the State Highway 360 but missed a turn right before the crash happened. “She struck a barrier,” Euless Police Chief Mike Brown told the outlet while also confirming she was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

A male passenger, who hasn’t yet been named, was also reportedly in the passenger seat of the car and was taken to the hospital after suffering from a broken toe but has now been released.

Here are five things you should know about Taylor and the situation.

What played a factor in the crash?

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing a toxicology report to see if alcohol played a role in the accident. As of right now, however, nothing has been confirmed, the outlet further reported.

What kind of career did Taylor leave behind?

Taylor was a rising country singer on the Texas circuit. She often performed around the state, as you can see in the video below, and was even on stage two days before her death at a concert at Rancho Loma Vineyards in Forth Worth, TX.

“Taylor caught people’s attention everywhere she went with her large wild personality and charming smile,” her agent told E! News. “She blew listeners away every time she stepped in front the mic. The power of her beautiful vocals were felt deep within the soul. Her energy and passion were so contagious that she left every show with a new team of supporters and fans.”

Her debut album, The Buzz, was released in 2019 and included catchy songs such as “Sawtooth,” “Take Me Down,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and “Pretty Ugly.”

Taylor apparently had a “hard” childhood.

Taylor “grew up in a broken home” with her older brother Chad and her mom, according to her website. “Things were very hard for her as a child amongst all of the fighting between her parents, and her family being very poor…Taylor turned to music for healing. It became her safe place,” it reads. “She was very quiet and shy as a kid and just kept to herself journaling, writing poetry, and listening to all of her favorite artists.”

Her website also states that she started her first band Chasing Highways after graduating from high school in 2005.

Taylor auditioned for American Idol and The Voice.

Taylor tried out on American Idol in 2009 and The Voice in 2015, but “felt defeated” after “striking out again and again,” her website says. She started gaining more attention when she released her debut album in 2019 and the the single track “The Buzz” hit the Top 15 in Canada and the UK, the website further states.

Taylor was a mom.

The talented artist leaves behind a son Vayden and daughter River, who are both under the age of 13. She would sometimes share cute photos of them on social media along with sweet and loving captions.

“Taylor adored her children, family, friends and fans; loving them with everything she had,” her agent told the outlet. “Taylor Dee will be deeply missed by so many but her powerful voice and message will echo for eternity. Life is short, Live your dream, Laugh along the way.”