Who Is Natalie Portman’s Boyfriend Tanguy Destable? 5 Things on Him Amid Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Natalie Portman is embracing a beautiful new chapter in her life as she prepares to welcome her third child, her first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable. While the Oscar winner has long kept her personal life private, curiosity around Tanguy is growing as their relationship quietly steps into the spotlight.

The pregnancy news, which emerged in April 2026, came about two years after Natalie finalized her divorce from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. The former couple share two children together.

Here’s what to know about the French musician who has captured Natalie’s heart.

Tanguy Destable Is a French Electronic Music Producer Known as Tepr

Tanguy is far from a newcomer in the entertainment industry. The French artist is an established electronic music producer who performs under the stage name Tepr. Over the years, he has built a career in the European music scene, working on both solo projects and high-profile collabs with other artists. Tanguy’s sound has been described as experimental yet cinematic, a style that earned him a loyal following in France and across Europe.

Tanguy Destable Has Worked With Major International Artists

Beyond his solo work, Tanguy has built an impressive résumé behind the scenes. He has collaborated with notable acts including Yelle and Woodkid.

Despite his success, Tanguy has remained relatively under the radar compared to many of his industry peers.

Tanguy Destable & Natalie Portman Started Dating in 2025

Tanguy and Natalie’s relationship reportedly began in early 2025, following Natalie’s divorce from choreographer Benjamin. Natalie and Tanguy were introduced through mutual friends.

Since the Black Swan actress prefers to keep her personal life as far away from the spotlight as possible, she and her partner have nurtured their love out of the public eye.

Tanguy Destable Shares Two Children With Actress Louise Bourgoin

Before his relationship with Natalie, Tanguy was married to French actress Louise Bourgoin, with whom he shares two children. He has kept his previous marriage and family life out of the public eye.

As he prepares to welcome a child with Natalie, Tanguy is already experienced in fatherhood.

Tanguy Destable and Natalie Portman Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Now, Tanguy and Natalie are preparing to take a major step forward as they expect their first child together. The pregnancy marks Natalie’s third child overall, and she announced the news in an April 2026 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she gushed. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”