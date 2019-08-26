Tahzjuan Hawkins: 5 Things About The New Arrival Heading To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The Aug. 26 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ will feature the arrival of Tahzjuan Hawkins, who seems like she has some trouble adapting to things on the beach!

Tahzjuan Hawkins is arriving to shake things up on this week’s Bachelor in Paradise! Previews for the episode show her spending some time with John Paul Jones, but things appear to quickly unravel as her time in Paradise continues. We even see her needing medical attention after having an apparent panic attack in the preview! Ahead of the episode, get to know more about Tahzjuan here:

1. What season of ‘The Bachelor’ was she on? We were first introduced to Tahzjuan during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor (season 23). However, we didn’t get much of an opportunity to get to know her during the show, as Colton sent her home on the very first night. Clearly, she made enough of an impression to earn herself a spot on the beach in Mexico, though!

2. She works for Lyft in Colorado. After growing up in Houston, Tahzjuan moved to Colorado, where she now resides. She is a Program Specialist at Lyft, according to her LinkedIn. She’s worked at the company since May 2018, and was previously a Business Development Associate for Driver Growth.

Two new arrivals are coming for John Paul Jones. It's going to be the wildest, sexiest, and messiest episode of #BachelorInParadise! pic.twitter.com/YaRx69JPfi — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 22, 2019

3. She’s getting her Master’s degree. Tahzjuan went to the Metropolitan State University of Denver and graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Communication. Now, she’s working toward her Master’s in Business Administration and Management at Colorado State University.

4. She has two dogs. Tahzjuan loves dogs, and has two of them. However, she’s not a fan of ALL animals — she has a “paralyzing fear” of frogs, according to her Bachelor bio!

5. She likes going to concerts. Tahzjuan is a fan of outdoor concerts, according to her Bachelor bio. She’s also into dancing and says her favorite form of dance is salsa!