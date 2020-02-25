Slater Davis: 5 Things About Musician Who’s Dating Demi Burnett 4 Mos. After She Ended ‘BIP’ Engagement

All eyes have been on musician Slater Davis ever since ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Demi Burnett shared an Instagram photo of her kissing him, four months after her split from ex-fiancee Kristian Haggerty.

Demi Burnett, 25, has found a new love in Slater Davis and she made sure the world knew it on Feb. 21 when she took to Instagram to share a PDA-filled photo of the two of them. The former Bachelor in Paradise star basically confirmed their romance with the pic, which showed the two of them kissing. “The present I never knew I needed,” the caption for it read. She followed it up with some other snapshots that showed them making out as she sat in his lap outside on Feb. 23. “At first glance he looks naked lol,” she lightheartedly wrote in the caption, referring to Slater being shirtless in the pics. Slater also posted a photo of them sitting together on his own Instagram on Feb. 22 with the caption, “babe, look at me.”

Demi and Slater’s romance comes after her engagement with ex Kristian Haggerty, 27, ended in Oct. 2019. The former lovebirds got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 finale and shared a message to announce the split on her Instagram account. Now that Demi is moving on from Kristian with Slater, many fans are wondering about him. Here are five things you should know about the hunk and how he ended up with Demi.

1.) He’s an indie musician. He’s based in Los Angeles, CA and has his own official website as well as a YouTube page, where he posts videos of himself performing on stage.

2.) He apparently met Demi through their mutual friend Katie Morton. Like Demi, Katie appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and that’s how she first met Demi. Demi and Katie shared the info that Katie and Slater were friends for two and a half years before Demi met him during an Instagram Live on Feb. 23 and Katie claimed it was “love at first friend.” Demi hasn’t confirmed how long she’s been dating Slater but she did tweet that she was “talking to a guy with a lot of tattoos” on Jan. 21 and in some of his pics, Slater appears to have at least one arm tattoo.

3.) He likes to take eye-catching photos. Slater’s Instagram page is full of interesting and funny photos showing him doing various things, including eating ramen, sitting outside a refrigerator with a bottle of orange juice, and sitting in a bin.

4.) When he first appeared on Demi’s social media, she seemed to refer to him as a”friend”. Slater appeared in a pic with his now lady love on her Instagram page on Feb. 13. They were smiling and posing together while wearing the “SUPERMUD Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask” that she was promoting in the caption. “I’m always excited to introduce my friends to the finer things in life! This @glamglow SUPERMUD Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask is perfect to use while hanging out with my friends and spending time together,” the caption read. “Show your special guys and gals something good for the skin this Valentines Day.”

5.) The first Instagram pic he posted with Demi brought on all kinds of responses. The blond artist got the attention of his friends and Demi’s fans when he shared his Feb. 22 photo and some were curious if they were more than friends while others praised their new relationship. “Are you guys dating?” one response read while another left heart emojis. “I love y’all together,” another read.