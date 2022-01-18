Shauna Rae: 5 Things To Know About The TLC Star Who Is 22 But Looks 8 Years Old

Shauna Rae is the star of the hit TLC series ‘I Am Shauna Rae.’ Here’s what you should know about the 22-year-old who is ‘stuck’ in the body of an 8-year-old.

I Am Shauna Rae is TLC’s newest reality series. Shauna Rae may look like a normal kid, but she’s actually an adult! Shauna is “stuck” in the body of an 8-year-old girl.

So, who is Shauna Rae? She is TLC’s newest star. New episodes of I Am Shauna Rae air Tuesdays on TLC. Here are 5 key things to know about Shauna.

1. Shauna was diagnosed with brain cancer as a child.

Shauna was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer when she was just 6 months old. She underwent chemotherapy but a major side effect was that she stopped growing. The chemotherapy made Shauna’s pituitary gland almost dormant, leaving Shauna with a childlike appearance.

2. Shauna is now 22 years old.

Shauna may be the average size of an 8-year-old, but she is now 22 years old. The TLC series explores Shauna’s journey to be taken seriously as an adult woman. From getting tattoos to dating to her living situation, Shauna faces many challenges over the course of the season, including people questioning her real age.

3. Shauna is 3 feet and 10 inches tall.

Shauna stopped growing when she reached 3 feet and 10 inches. “The doctor told me I was done growing. My bones were fused,” Shauna reveals in a sneak peek of I Am Shauna Rae.

4. Shauna is single.

In the series, Shauna reveals that her relationship status is currently single. “It is scary to put myself out there,” Shauna admits. “But you have to put some risk in to get happiness.” At one point, she goes on a blind date with a guy.

5. Shauna’s parents are very protective of her.

Shauna yearns for more independence from her parents, who still treat her like a kid sometimes. “I don’t know if I’m ready to let her go. But she needs to be let go,” Shauna’s mom says. Shauna discusses the idea of moving out of her parents’ house.