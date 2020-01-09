Scott Patric: 5 Things To Know About ‘Project Runway’ Makeup Artist Who Has Died

Scott Patric, an acclaimed makeup artist who has worked with A-list celebs like Madonna and Taylor Swift, has sadly died.

Scott’s reps, Contact NYC, confirmed his death after he was found unresponsive at his home on January 9. “It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm makeup artist Scott Patric has passed,” the statement began. “He was found today in his bed after not responding to calls. His talent, creativity and warmth were limitless. He will be greatly missed.” The cause of death has not yet been reported. Before his passing Scott was a very successful makeup artist who painted the faces of many well-known stars as his career continued to soar.

Here are 5 things to know about him:

1: He’s Worked With The Best Of The Best. Scott’s career in the beauty business was nothing short of absolutely spectacular. His website lists a variety of celebs he’s worked with that ranged from designer Michael Kors, actresses Kim Cattrall and Alyssa Milano and supermodels Heidi Klum and Iman. The editorial work he has done has landed in the pages of the top fashion magazines like Vogue and Glamour and he was also a brand ambassador for L’Oreal and Mary Kay… just to name a few.

2: Bring It To The Runway… Television Style. Fans of the long-running reality show Project Runway more than likely have noticed Scott at least once as he was the key makeup consultant and glamour lead on the main series and its sister versions Project Runway: All Stars and Project Runway: Threads for several years. “It is fun, challenging, and exhilarating working with the models and designers on Project Runway,” he said in an interview back in 2014. “We are in a creative time crunch, so we use all our know-how and creativity to pull it all together and make a great look for the audience and judges to view.”

3: He’s An Old Pal Of Taylor Swift. Scott worked with the “Blank Space” singer very early in her career. He wished her a Happy 30th birthday on December 13 on Instagram with a photo of her from a Candies charity event way back in 2008 where he did her hair and makeup that evening.

4: Happiness In His Last Ever Instagram Snap. Scott’s final Instagram post, shared on January 3, showed him posing next a bride for a special version of the TLC show Say Yes To The Dress. He had shared many others just like that in anticipation of the big event that featured a different bride from 52 states.

5: He Will Be Greatly Missed. Dedications for Scott began to pour in hours after news broke about his death. Designer and model Jack Mackenroth, who competed on the fourth season of Project Runway, talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what he meant to him. “I met Scott in 1993. He was funny and kind and he had the MOST outrageous and contagious laugh. We were always there for each other. We could reach out at anytime and support each other without judgement.”