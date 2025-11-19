Who Is Ryan Wedding? All About the Former Olympian & FBI Fugitive

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List earlier this year. On March 6, the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office announced that the 44-year-old had been added to the list, calling him “a very dangerous man.” He was indicted last year in a Los Angeles federal court on multiple charges, including running a continuing criminal enterprise, committing murder in connection with the enterprise and various drug crimes, according to the FBI.

Who Is Ryan Wedding?

Wedding was born in Thunder Bay, Canada, and is primarily known for his career as an Olympic snowboarder. He represented Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he competed in the Giant Slalom snowboarding event.

Why Is Ryan Wedding on the FBI’s Most Wanted List?

Wedding, whose aliases reportedly include “El Jefe,” “Giant,” “Public Enemy,” “James Conrad King,” and “Jesse King,” is wanted for “allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking network that routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada and other locations in the United States, and for orchestrating multiple murders and an attempted murder in furtherance of these drug crimes,” according to the FBI.

The #FBI has named Ryan James Wedding to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. The United States Department of State is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction: https://t.co/YyLpIU4Nmi pic.twitter.com/Wbc5ubrSda — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) March 6, 2025

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,” Akil Davis, the Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said in a press release statement.

The U.S. Department of State is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction for information that leads to his apprehension, arrest, and extradition.

Where Is Ryan Wedding Now?

While Wedding’s whereabouts are unclear, it is believed he may be residing in Mexico. However, investigators have not ruled out the possibility of him being in other areas, including the U.S., Canada, Honduras, Guatemala, or Costa Rica.

Wedding’s alleged second-in-command, fellow Canadian Andrew Clark, was arrested in Mexico last year by Mexican authorities. Clark was among the 29 fugitives extradited to the U.S. from Mexico in late February 2025.