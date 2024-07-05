Ryan Garcia: 5 Things to Know About the Boxer Who Was Expelled by the WBC

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Garcia rose to prominence as a boxer when he was still a teenager. After making his professional debut in 2016, he went on to win the 2021 World Boxing Council (WBC) interim lightweight title. However, by 2024, Ryan’s career took a sharp turn after he seemingly announced his retirement, then was expelled by the WBC.

Learn more about Ryan and his career below.

Ryan Went Pro at 17 Years Old

In 2016, Ryan was only 17 years old when he made his professional debut. Against Edgar Meza, he won by TKO and signed with Golden Boy Promotions.

He Is a Dad

Born in Victorville, California, Ryan comes from a large family, who has closely supported his boxing career. His father has worked as one of Ryan’s trainers, while his mother has been his Personal Administrative Assistant. In 2019, Ryan welcomed daughter Rylie with ex Catherine Gomez and daughter Bela in 2020 with ex-wife Andrea Celina. Ryan and Drea also share a son named Henry.

Ryan Won 24 Out of 26 Fights

Throughout his career, Ryan won 24 out of 26 total fights, and won by TKO in 20 of them.

He Also Trained in Jiu-Jitsu

In 2022, it was revealed that Ryan ventured into training in jiu-jitsu in addition to professional boxing.

Ryan Was Expelled From the WBC

In July 2024, Ryan was expelled from the WBC because he went on several racist and derogatory tirades on social media. According to multiple outlets, he ranted against several groups of people about their race, sexuality and religion.

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC , I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization,” Mauricio Sulaiman tweeted. “We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”

Exercising my authority as president of the WBC , I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse pic.twitter.com/pCIOH2am7B — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 4, 2024

Per the Associated Press, Ryan posted then promptly deleted an apologetic tweet, which read, “I was trolling I want all the killing to stop. I love everyone sorry if I offended you.”

Ryan’s family also released a statement, citing his “struggle with mental health over the years.”

“Our family unequivocally does not support any statements [Ryan] has made regarding race or religion — these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised,” they reportedly explained in their statement. “Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being.”