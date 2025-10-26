Who Is Rudy Mancusco? 5 Things to Know About Camila Mendes’ Fiance

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rudy Mancuso may have started by making people laugh on Vine, but he didn’t stay in the digital sandbox for long. The multi-talented musician, actor, and filmmaker has turned his online fame into a full-blown Hollywood career, directing and starring in the Amazon Studios film Música. While working on the project, he met Riverdale alum Camila Mendes — and their connection quickly turned personal.

After more than two years together, the couple took the next step in their relationship with a romantic proposal on October 24, 2025. According to a source, per PEOPLE, it all happened during a surprise engagement party, where “Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends.” The celebration continued later that night at Glen Powell’s tracksuit-and-tequila-themed birthday party.

Learn more about the multi-talented creator who captured Mendes’ heart, below.

He First Rose to Fame on Vine

Mancuso initially built his following on Vine in early 2013, creating short, comedic sketches that blended music and culture. His transition to YouTube saw him amass millions of subscribers and billions of views.

He’s a Musician, Actor, and Filmmaker

Mancuso is a true multi-hyphenate — a self-taught musician who, as he told Billboard, “walked over to the piano when I was just about 5 and started playing.”

“I think it made sense to me,” he added.

He Directed and Starred in Música With Camila Mendes

In his feature-film debut, Mancuso wrote, directed, starred in, and composed the soundtrack for the coming-of-age story Música, which also features Mendes.

In a 2024 PEOPLE interview, Mancuso reflected on the creative connection that sparked between them while making the movie, saying, “It’s safe to say there was chemistry from the moment we met, and it certainly was visible onscreen.”

He’s of Brazilian and Italian Descent

Mancuso was born and raised in New Jersey, but spent part of his childhood in Rio de Janeiro—his mother is Brazilian and his father Italian-American. He is fluent in Portuguese.

He and Camila Mendes Made Their Red Carpet Debut in 2023

Mancuso and Mendes went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2023 after meeting while filming Música. That same year, they began appearing together at major events, including their red carpet debut. During a January 2023 appearance on the Going Mental podcast, Mendes spoke about the early stages of their romance, saying she was still in the “honeymoon phase.” “I think I’m gonna keep it that way for now,” she shared about keeping things private. “Because the thing is, I love so hard when I love that I always want to show off my lover… I get so mushy gushy with that [stuff].”