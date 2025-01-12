Rory Sykes: 5 Things About the Former Child Actor Who Died in the L.A. Fires

Rory Sykes died in the January 2025 Southern California wildfires. The late 32-year-old actor, with credits including the self-hosted Kiddy Kapers, was 32 years old, according to his IMDb profile. His mother, actress, writer and producer Shelley Sykes, revealed her son’s tragic death as the wildfires ravaged Los Angeles County.

Below, Hollywood Life is remembering Rory, his work and how his mom paid tribute to him.

Rory Sykes’ Movies & TV Shows

Per his IMDb account, Rory’s credits included self-hosting Kiddy Kapers in the late 1990s, and he starred in the 2009 music video “Shelley Sykes: Rappin’ Mama.” He also appeared in a 2003 interview on Mornings with Keri-Anne.

Rory Had Cerebral Palsy & Was Blind

Rory lived with multiple health issues but didn’t let them stop him from pursuing his dreams. He was blind and had cerebral palsy — a group of conditions that affect an individual’s movement, posture and even their ability to swallow, according to Mayo Clinic.

Rory Was From the U.K.

Rory’s IMDb profile indicates that he was born in West Yorkshire, United Kingdom. His birth name was Callum Leeland Sykes.

Rory Was a Humanitarian

In addition to being an actor, Rory was also a dedicated humanitarian. He co-founded the organization Happy Charity.

Rory Callum Sykes Died in the Malibu Fire

It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum… pic.twitter.com/X77xyk83gx — Shelley Sykes (@shelleysykes) January 9, 2025

Rory’s mother, Shelley, confirmed that her son died in Malibu during the destructive L.A. County fires. She tweeted, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heartbroken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum Sykes.”

While acknowledging Rory’s humanitarian efforts, his strength in living with multiple health issues and being an “avid RuneScape game,” Shelley noted that he “overcame so much with surgeries & therapies to regain his sight & to be able to learn to walk.”

“Despite the pain, he still enthused about traveling the world with me from Africa to Antarctica,” Shelley continued. “@rorysykes was a sought-after inspirational speaker for @TonyRobbins when he was only 8 years old. @CallumsCure book first published by @simonschuster in Australia was about his courage. @rorysykes had his own cottage on our 17-acre Mount Malibu TV Studio estate, decked out with all the latest apple gadgets, which burnt down yesterday 8 Jan 2024 Malibu Fires. I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off by @LVMWD Las Virgenes Municipal Water. Even the 50 brave fire fighters had no water all day! He will be incredibly missed by @shelleysykes, mama his pet peacocks Edgee & Mickie & all his online fans around the world [sic]!”