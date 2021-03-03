Rep. Ronny Jackson: 5 Facts About White House Dr. Accused Of ‘Inappropriate Conduct’

Rep. Ronny Jackson has been accused in a DoD report of engaging in ‘inappropriate conduct,’ including bullying his staff while White House physician. Here’s what you need to know.

Three years after then-White House physician Ronny Jackson was accused of everything from drinking on the job to bullying, the Department of Defense has released a scathing report on his “inappropriate conduct.” The Inspector General has stated that they found the Texas Rep. engaged in allegedly abusive behavior toward subordinates including sexual harassment, as well as took Ambien while working at the White House. You can read the full DoD report HERE.

Jackson has denied the findings of the report, stating, “I’m proud of the work environment I fostered under three different presidents of both parties; I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously; and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty. I also categorically deny any implication that I was in any way sexually inappropriate at work, outside of work, or anywhere with any member of my staff or anyone else. That is not me and what is alleged did not happen.” Here’s what you should know about Jackson:

1. Jackson Was First Accused Of Misconduct In 2018

Senate Democrats released a two-page document in April 2018 regarding Jackson the same day he was expected to appear before Congress for his confirmation hearing to become the head of the Department of Veteran Affairs. The document included a list of allegations relayed to the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee from Jackson’s former and current colleagues, including being allegedly “abusive” to them, and loosely handling prescription pain medications (reportedly including opioids).

Another allegation from the report claims Jackson was “routinely” intoxicated. In one incident during the Obama administration Jackson even allegedly becoming so drunk that he wrecked a government vehicle. Jackson told reporters in 2018 that he didn’t wreck the government car, and, in fact, had never been in a car accident.

2. Trump Nominated Jackson To Be Head Of Veteran Affairs

Jackson didn’t make the cut, though. He announced in a statement at the time that in light of the allegations, he would no longer like to be under consideration to be the head of the Veteran Affairs department. “Going into this process, I expected tough questions about how to best care for our veterans, but I did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity,” he said in his statement statement. “The allegations against me are completely false and fabricated… Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this President and the important issue we must be addressing – how we give the best care to our nation’s heroes.”

3. He Served As White House Physician For Three Presidents

Jackson became the White House doctor in 2006, under former President George W. Bush, then serving during former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump‘s administrations. He departed in 2019 when he decided to run for Congress in Texas. He maintained a glowing relationship with Trump and touted it on the campaign trail, echoing some of his platforms.

REPORTER: How does a guy who eats McDonald's & all those Diet Cokes & never exercises be in as good of shape as you say he is? PHYSICIAN: It's called genetics… he has incredible genes… I told him if he had a healthier diet over last 20 years he might live to be 200 years old pic.twitter.com/6zAPFioQ4D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2018

4. He Claimed Trump Could Live To Be 200

Jackson’s better known as the guy who said Trump’s cognitive health was so amazing, that he could “live to be 200” if he cut down on eating fast food. He also said that Trump’s weight was 239 lbs. — just a pound shy of the clinical requirement for obesity. People were not buying the results.

5. He’s A Republican Congressman From Texas

Jackson currently represents Texas’ 13th congressional district, which includes his hometown of Levelland. He filed to run in 2019 after the sitting representative, Republican Mac Thornberry, announced he would not seek reelection in 2020. His campaign touted his close personal relationship with President Trump, and he ultimately won the seat in Congress after succeeding in a July runoff for the nomination. He supported Governor Greg Abbot‘s recent lift on COVID-19 protections, including ending the mask mandate.