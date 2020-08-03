Ronni Hawk: 5 Things To Know About Former Disney Channel Star, 20, Arrested

‘Stuck in the Middle’ and ‘On My Block’ star Ronni Hawk was arrested in LA on July 31 on a felony charge. Here’s what you need to know about the situation and Ronni.

Former Disney Channel and Netflix star Ronni Hawk, 20, was arrested on July 31 in Van Nuys, California on a felony charge, according to an arrest document obtained by HollywoodLife, and was released on a 100,000 bail the same day. The actress’ arrest came after she reportedly got into a fight with her boyfriend, according to TMZ; we have reached out to the LAPD and Ronni’s rep for confirmation. Here’s five facts you should know about the actress:

1. She starred as Rachel on Stuck in the Middle. Ronni is best known for playing Rachel Diaz on the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle for three seasons. She left the show in 2018, when her character departed to go to college in Paris and start a fashion internship.

2. She played Olivia on On My Block. After her time as a Disney darling, Ronni went for a more mature roll on Netflix’s On My Block. Ronni only played Olivia for one season. She — spoiler alert — died in the last episode of the season after getting shot at her quinceañera.

3. Fans called her out over pro-Trump tweets in 2018. On My Block fans actually called for her to be fired from the show after old tweets, posted when she was 16, surfaced. They were enraged that the actress playing Olivia, a Latina teenager whose parents are deported, would support Donald Trump — the man who called Mexicans “rapists and murders” and separated families at the border.

Ronni apologized to her fans with a lengthy statement, writing, “What I do know, is that being on this show has been one of the most special things in my life and I do not take it for granted. I learned to much from this show – about injustices that take place in this world and that being silent is just as bad as doing nothing. So to my fans, I’m deeply sorry if I offended any of you.”

4. She started her modeling as a tween. When she was 12, Ronnie began appearing in commercials, and then moved into modeling work. It was her modeling coach who suggested she give acting a try, too.

5. She calls herself an “aspiring social activist.” Ronni revealed on her personal website that she volunteers with a number of charities, like Young Storytellers Foundation and the Thirst Project. ” With her massive social media following and recognition, Ronni strives to use her platform to share her passions and inspire others to contribute to the greater good. Leading by example, she regularly volunteers at animal shelters and goes on mission trips abroad to help people in need,” she wrote.