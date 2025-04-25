Rob Holland Dies in Crash: Learn About the Late Stunt Pilot

Image Credit: Rob Holland/ Instagram

The aviation industry has lost one of its own, Rob Holland. The announcement came just ahead of a weekend airshow set to take place in Virginia, where he was scheduled to perform. The news was shared on his official Instagram page in a heartfelt post that read, “Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history. Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday. We would greatly appreciate your respect to the privacy of his family and friends. And remember…. Never ever give up on your dreams.”

While Rob now rests eternally, his legacy will continue to live on through the memories, achievements, and impact he left behind during his lifetime. Learn more about the late pilot and his journey below.

Rob Holland Was From New England

Rob was born on May 30, 1974, in New England. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing and would have turned 51 in just over a month.

Rob Holland Was an Aerobatic Pilot

Rob was not just any pilot—he was an aerobatic pilot, a highly skilled professional who performed stunts and aerial maneuvers while flying. His fearless talent and precision flying made him a standout in the field.

Rob Holland Was a World Champion

Throughout his career, Rob received numerous honors, including the title of World Advanced Aerobatic Champion (WAAC) in 2008, among many other national and international awards.

Rob Holland’s Personal Life

Outside of aviation, Rob married his wife Jessica, an aeronautical engineer, in May 2011, according to Soap Central. While he kept much of his personal life private, it’s clear he shared a deep passion for flight with his partner.

Rob Holland’s Cause of Death

The Instagram post also confirmed the tragic circumstances of his passing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I am sharing that Rob Holland lost his life today, 24 April 2025, in an accident at Langley AFB, VA. The cause of the crash is not known at this time, and is under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and DOD.”

