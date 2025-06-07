Who Is Riley Gaines? 5 Things About the Conservative Activist

Image Credit: Getty Images

Riley Gaines has made headlines now that Simone Biles publicly reacted to the conservative activist’s statements about trans rights. Gaines mocked the Minnesota State High School League over a transgender softball player, at one point alleging that the State Championships was “hijacked by a team with a boy.”

In response, Biles called Gaines “truly sick” in a tweet, describing the retired athlete as a “straight up sore loser.”

“You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports,” the Olympian tweeted. “Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Gaines.

Riley Gaines Competed in the NCAA

Gaines is a 12-time NCAA All-American athlete, having competed for the University of Kentucky NCAA swim team. She retired from competing in the sport by 2022.

Riley Gaines’ Parents Were College Athletes

Gaines was raised in an athletic family. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, her father, Brad Gaines, played football at Vanderbilt University, while her mother, Telisha Gaines, was a softball player at Donelson Christian Academy and at Austin Peay State University.

Riley Gaines Is Married

In 2022, Gaines married fellow University of Kentucky swimmer Louis Barker. They dated for three years before tying the knot.

Riley Gaines Supports Donald Trump

Gaines spoke at the July 2024 Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump, who won the election that November. She also praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for uniting with Trump.

“Always a pleasure!” Gaines captioned an Instagram post from her evening at the RNC. “Amazing night for the campaign and the country. Special type of energy & unity within the party right now. Hats off to @robertfkennedyjr! Didn’t think I’d see the day where a Kennedy endorses a Republican. He’s a patriot that understands country > communism. Let’s goooooo.”

Riley Gaines Was Invited for a 2016 Olympic Trials Event

In 2016, Gaines was invited to a 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials event, but she failed to qualify when she finished in 85th place.