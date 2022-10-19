Rebecca Dayan: 5 Things To Know About The French Actress Starring In ‘AHS’ Season 11

Rebecca Dayan, 38, gets another turn at starring in the American Horror Story franchise in season 11. The French actress is a main cast member in AHS: New York City, which is the first season in the FX anthology horror series to take place in the Big Apple. She stars in the new season with Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, Charlie Carver, Kal Penn, and more. Rebecca’s character looks super sexy and super mysterious!

So, who is Rebecca Dayan? We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the AHS: NYC star here!

Rebecca plays Alana in ‘AHS: NYC’.

We won’t know more about Rebecca’s character Alana until the premiere of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19. The character poster for Alana shows the character wearing a sexy black leather bra with long gloves and pants. Alana honestly looks like Catwoman in the character poster!

Rebecca’s first appearance in the AHS franchise was in season 10, American Horror Story: Double Feature, where she played Maria Wycoff. She also appeared in one episode of the spinoff show American Horror Stories.

She’s from France.

Rebecca was born in the French Riviera as the oldest of three siblings. She was raised in her parents’ hotel in Saint-Paul-de-Vence before the family relocated to Nice. At age 18, Rebecca moved to Paris to pursue art and theatre. After her career started to take off in Paris, Rebecca moved to New York City in 2009.

Her career began with modeling.

Rebecca started modeling in Paris as an assistant at Sonia Rykiel. She modeled for Karl Lagerfeld and Ellen von Unwerth. Rebecca’s modeling success helped her catapult into acting. Rebecca talked about her hesitation to shift from modeling to acting with WWD in May 2021.

“I came to it a little later than I feel like a lot of people do. And so there was a lot of apprehension around it — ‘am I crazy for wanting to do that?’ ” she said in the interview. “But I always had the support from my family. That was definitely something that I’m thankful for.”

She’s a painter.

Rebecca has also found success as a painter. She created a collection called “Assumption” that was displayed at the Catherine Ahnell Gallery in New York in 2015. She’s also painted watercolor portraits that have been published in publications including L’Officiel Hommes and UNEMPLOYED magazine.

She’s worked with Ryan Murphy before ‘AHS’.

The first time Rebecca collaborated with American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy was on his 2021 miniseries Halston, that starred Ewan McGregor as the famed fashion designer. Rebecca played Italian model turned revolutionary jewelry designer Elsa Peretti.