Rachel Minnie Sharp: 5 Things To Know About Luke Perry’s Ex-Wife

Luke Perry fans were floored when news of the late 52-year-old actor’s death broke in March 2019. After taking on iconic roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, his legacy remains strong. Luke’s family and friends didn’t hesitate to post numerous messages about his passing, and we’re taking a look back at those who were closest to him in life, including his ex-wife, Rachel Minnie Sharp. Here are five things you should know about the woman Luke spent 10 years with.

Luke & Rachel Met at a Restaurant

Luke once said they met in a restaurant. “It’s that simple,” he said, according to People. After dating for two years, they married in 1993 and got divorced 10 years later, in 2003.

Beverly Hills, 90210 producer, Aaron Spelling, once called Rachel “good” for Luke

Aaron thought Rachel’s non-Hollywood background (she once had a job selling furniture) was what Luke needed. “She’s not in show business. Her head is on really straight,” he told USA Today.

Rachel & Luke had two children together

Their oldest son, Jack, is now a professional wrestler who goes by the name, “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy. Their daughter, Sophie, has traveled the world in her 20s so far, according to her Instagram page.

Rachel dabbled in acting at one point in her life

Rachel appeared in the film Teen Wolf 2 but didn’t go on to pursue it as a career. She does have some family history in the movies, though. Her father, Alan Sharp, wrote the screenplay for the 1983 film, Living Dangerously, starring Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver. Her half-sister, Ruth Emmanuella Davies, was also an actress for a brief time.

Rachel & Luke had a small, private wedding

Only 50 guests attended, including family and some of Luke’s Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates. The reception took place at Pinot Bistro in the San Fernando Valley, and after the festivities were over, the then couple went to LAX to take a plane to their undisclosed honeymoon destination.