Luxembourg’s Prince Frederik: All About the 22-Year-Old & His Death

Prince Frederik of Luxembourg died, his family announced in a heartbreaking statement in March 2025. The late son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Princess Julie of Nassau was living with a rare genetic disorder up until his untimely death, and his parents spoke out about it in a tribute to their son that was posted on the POLG Foundation‘s website.

“It is with a very heavy heart that my wife and I would like to inform you of the passing of our son, The POLG Foundation Founder and Creative Director, Frederik,” Prince Robert’s statement read.

Below, learn more about the late, young Prince Frederik and the disease he was living with.

Who Was Prince Frederik?

Prince Frederik was the son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Princess Julie of Nassau.

How Old Was Prince Frederik of Luxembourg?

Frederik was just 22 years old when he died in March 2025.

How Did Prince Frederik of Luxembourg Die?

Prince Frederik died from a mitochondrial disorder called PolG disease. In Prince Robert of Luxembourg’s statement, he detailed his late son’s final moments.

“After gifting each of us with our farewells – some kind, some wise, some instructive – in true Frederik fashion, he left us collectively with a final long-standing family joke,” Prince Robert wrote. “Even in his last moments, his humour, and his boundless compassion, compelled him to leave us with one last laugh … to cheer us all up. Frederik’s last question to me, prior to his other remarks was: ‘Papa, are you proud of me?’ He had barely been able to speak for several days, so the clarity of these words was as surprising as the weight of the moment was profound. The answer was very easy, and he had heard it oh so many times, but at this time, he needed reassurance that he had contributed all that he possibly could in his short and beautiful existence and that he could now finally move on.”

Prince Frederik’s Health

According to The POLG Foundation’s website, the disease that Prince Frederik was living with “robs the body’s cells of energy, in turn causing progressive multiple organ dysfunction and failure.” There are no “effective” treatments, the foundation notes, and there is no cure for patients living with the extremely rare condition.