Who Is Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife? 5 Things to Know About Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York — often known as “Fergie” — is the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Though she divorced Andrew in 1996, she has remained closely connected to the royal family and continues to draw public interest. Here’s what to know about the duchess and her life beyond Buckingham Palace.

She Was Married to Prince Andrew for 10 Years

Sarah Ferguson, born Sarah Margaret Ferguson on October 15, 1959, is best known as the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. She met Andrew through mutual connections within royal circles — having known Princess Diana since childhood — and Diana reportedly helped reintroduce the pair at Royal Ascot in 1985.

Their friendship quickly turned romantic, and they married in July 1986 at Westminster Abbey. During their decade-long marriage, they welcomed two daughters. The couple separated in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996. Despite the split, Ferguson and Andrew have remained close over the years and are often described as supportive co-parents and longtime friends.

She Is the Mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Ferguson shares two daughters with Andrew: Princess Beatrice, born in 1988, and Princess Eugenie, born in 1990. Both princesses are married and now mothers themselves, making Ferguson a grandmother.

She Has Worked as an Author and Philanthropist

After stepping back from royal duties, Ferguson built a career as an author, writing children’s books as well as historical romance novels such as Her Heart for a Compass and A Most Intriguing Lady. She has also worked as a television personality, public speaker and charity advocate.

She Has Faced Public and Financial Controversies

Ferguson has faced intense tabloid scrutiny since the 1990s, including financial challenges and headline-making scandals. In recent years, renewed attention surrounding Jeffrey Epstein-related disclosures has brought additional criticism and media focus on her past associations and professional ventures.

She Has Spoken Openly About Her Health in Recent Years

In 2023 and 2024, Ferguson revealed she had been treated for breast cancer and later skin cancer. She has spoken publicly about her diagnoses to encourage early screenings and awareness.