Polina Glen: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous Russian Dancer Johnny Depp’s Rumored To Be Dating

Johnny Depp is in the middle of a nasty legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard but he still has time to date. His latest squeeze is a 20-something dancer, according to a new report.

Johnny Depp, 55, has a new girlfriend and she is reportedly a 20-something, Russian go-go dancer called Polina Glen. The stunning St. Petersburg native has captured the Hollywood hunk’s attention, according to an April 24 report in the Daily Mail. Rumors that Johnny has a new lady have been swirling since February 2019 when he was snapped passionately kissing a mystery brunette. Now Polina’s identity is a mystery no more. Here’s what we know about the beauty who is three decades younger than the Pirates of the Caribbean star:

1. Polina is a dancer and choreographer from St. Petersburg. The brunette moved to the U.S. to further her career two years ago, according to the Daily Mail.

2. She reportedly had no idea who Johnny was when they first met. “Polina met Johnny at a party in L.A.” the Mail’s source said. “She gets invited to a lot of stuff and ran into him. She’s a dancer and a hot girl. She was just chilling at the party and didn’t know who he was when he came over to introduce himself. They hit it off.”

3. She’s active on Instagram and the majority of her photos are selfies or sexy shots. If she’s not posing in a dance studio in between steamy routines, Polina is posting pics of herself – wearing full makeup – in glamorous locations around the world, including Paris, London and Italy.

4. Polina posts videos of her dance routines on YouTube. From Prince’s “319” to Janet Jackson’s “Throb,” the Russian loves to share clips of her best work on her social media channels, including Instagram. She captioned a clip of her dancing to Prince’s song, “One of my fav choreo [sic] all time.”

5. Her parents Irina and Gennady still live in St. Petersburg but she reportedly lives with Johnny in L.A. “He doesn’t like spending time away from her but she understands that he’s got a band and he’s touring,” the Mail’s source said. “When he comes back, they are together all the time. They are a puppy love couple. They sit together. I think he shows her old movies in his theater. He falls asleep a lot in his chair during the movies.” HollywoodLife reached out to Johnny Depp’s rep for comment but we’ve yet to hear a response.