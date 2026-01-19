Who Is Performing at Super Bowl 60? From Green Day to Bad Bunny, See the Performers

Image Credit: Getty Images

Music will once again take center stage at Super Bowl 60, blending legendary rock with global pop on football’s biggest night.

Bay Area natives Green Day will open the game with a special hometown ceremony celebrating six decades of Super Bowl history, setting the tone ahead of kickoff. “Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who’ve helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” Tim Tubito, the NFL’s senior director of event and game presentation, said in a news release. Following the pregame lineup of live music and ceremonial performances, global superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, delivering what’s expected to be one of the most memorable halftime performances yet.

Below, learn more about who else is performing throughout the day.

Who Is Performing the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show, making him one of the biggest Latin artists ever to take center stage during the NFL’s most-watched event. The global superstar is expected to bring his signature mix of reggaeton, Latin trap, and chart-topping hits to the halftime spectacle.

When Is Green Day Performing at the 2026 Super Bowl?

Green Day will open Super Bowl 60 with a special hometown ceremony ahead of kickoff.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said in a league news release. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

Who Else Is Performing at Super Bowl 60?

Several artists will take part in Super Bowl 60’s pregame performances in addition to Green Day and Bad Bunny. Charlie Puth is set to sing the national anthem, while Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful.” Coco Jones will also appear during the ceremony to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”