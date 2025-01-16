Paul Danan: 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘Hollyoaks’ Actor

Paul Danan, best known for playing the role of Sol Patrick on Hollyoaks, died in January 2025, his management announced. He was 46 years old. Danan’s tragic death reportedly came just hours before he was scheduled to appear in court over allegations of drug usage.

Danan’s management team paid tribute to him in its announcement by writing via social media, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time.”

Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Danan below to honor his life and career.

Paul Was Known for Several TV Roles

Danan’s most popular role was on Hollyoaks as the character Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001. He later went on to star in The Queens Nose, One Man and His Dog, Crime Stories, Doll House and Love Island (originally Celebrity Love Island). He was a contestant on the reality TV series in 2005 and 2006.

Paul Ran a Drama Club for Children

Danan ran a drama club for children as well as workshops for inmates struggling with drug addiction and mental health, according to Metro.

Paul Was Hospitalized for Pneumonia

In June 2024, Danan revealed in an interview with The Sun that he had a near-death experience while vaping. He began by saying, “I was dead — it’s a miracle I’m here” before describing what happened to him.

“I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape, then suddenly, I lost my breath and collapsed,” Danan recalled. “My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital. I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.”

Paul’s Cause of Death Is Still Unknown

Danan’s death came abruptly, and his management indicated it would not be making any “further comments at this time” regarding the matter. Therefore, it’s still unclear how the late actor died.

Paul Was Scheduled for Court Before His Death

On the same day that Danan’s death was confirmed, he was scheduled to appear at the Warrington Magistrates Court in England, on January 16, 2025, according to Daily Mail and Metro. His court hearing was related to alleged drug usage. Per Metro, Danan was charged with two counts of possession of cocaine and one count of driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs.