Oscar Piastri: 5 Things to Know About the F1 Racer Competing in Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri just won the Belgian Grand Prix, and even though long-time fans know all about him, new ones are dying to learn more. The young racer has won several Grand Prixs so far in his career, and since he’s in his early 20s, he’s just getting started!

Below, learn all about Oscar and his racing career.

How Old Is Oscar Piastri?

Oscar is currently 24 years old. He was born on April 6, 2001.

Oscar Piastri Was Born in Melbourne

The Aussie racer was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia.

Oscar Piastri Has Won Multiple Grand Prixs

As of July 2025, Oscar has taken home eight Grand Prix titles. But he’s still got his eyes on a bigger prize: the World Championships, Oscar previously told the Gentleman’s Journal.

“Longer term, I want to win World Championships,” Oscar said, before adding, “That’s what we’re all here for, right? … Being from Australia, it’s not that simple to reach F1 — you’ve got to make some pretty big life decisions and changes to be able to make that possible.”

Oscar recalled the moment he signed his F1 contract, calling it a “very special thing” despite taking place “in a service station car park in the UK.”

“Even if there was some controversy around it, it was very, very special,” Oscar said about that memory. “It was in a service station car park in the UK, so it wasn’t the most glamorous place to be signing an F1 contract, but it was still a very, very special feeling.”

Oscar Piastri Started Racing Competitively When He was 9

As a child, Oscar knew that he was born to be a racer — so much so that he started competing at the age of 9.

“I knew, even when I was karting and racing the cars in Formula Four that the chances of reaching F1 are so slim, and I always tried to stay realistic,” Oscar previously told the Gentleman’s Journal. “My main goal was to become a professional racing driver and be paid to drive race cars.”

Oscar Piastri Has a Girlfriend

Oscar has been dating his girlfriend, engineering graduate Lily Zneimer, since high school. The couple rarely comment on their relationship publicly, but the pro racer once owned up to Dax Shepard about how he and Lily maintain their privacy.

“We keep it private, [but] not secretive like some relationships are,” Oscar said in a past interview on the “Eff Won with DRS” podcast. “We keep it to ourselves and try to be out of the spotlight and just live normal lives.”